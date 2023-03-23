PRINCETON — The Princeton Senior High School baseball team has somewhat dwelled in the shadow of Bluefield’s squad in recent seasons.
On Wednesday night at Hunnicutt Field, the Tigers finally got a chance to step out into the light.
Brock Halsey got on board one out in the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple. He scored on a passed ball on the next pitch to give Princeton a 6-5 walk-off victory over the visiting Beavers.
Halsey finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Princeton (1-3), which is now under the management of new head coach Brandon Dunford.
“Since I’ve been here as an assistant, they’ve always had our number. This year we came out with a different type attitude,” said Dunford.
Ryan McGuire (1-0) picked up his first decision of the season in relief after pitching 2-3 innings in the top of the seventh.
Brody Combs carried most of the load, striking out seven and walking five over his 6 1-3 inning shift. He allowed two hits and only one of the four runs scored against him was earned.
“We’re young. We looked at a freshman on the mound today and then we really came out with a good three-run first inning. [Combs] had a really good pitching performance and my team really held up. They played well and were making the plays,” Dunford said.
Grant Cochran went 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI for the Tigers while Luke Monaghan went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Noah Dunford had a hit and a run scored.
Caleb Fuller had a hit and a run scored for the Beavers, who had four hits on the day. Bryson Redmon had a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Bluefield.
Fuller started on the mound for the Beavers, but Davis Rockness took the loss in relief after 4 1-3 innings of work. He struck out six.
“It’s always good to beat an in-county rival,” said Dunford, whose team plays Shady Spring at home today. at 5:30 p.m.
