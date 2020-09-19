PRINCETON — Princeton dominated Parkersburg South in every phase of the game, jumping out out to a 22-0 halftime lead on the way to a 34-14 win over the Patriots at Hunnicutt Stadium, on Friday night.
It was the second win ever for the Tigers over the Patriots in 10 meetings, the first one being a double-overtime win victory 2002.
Princeton’s defense held the uptempo offense of Parkersburg South (1-2) to only 347 yards and the Tigers offense racked up 454 yards.
A pair of special teams plays gave the Tigers (1-1) the first nine points of the game as Josiah Honaker returned a punt 70 yard for the score. On the next series the Patriots’ punt was blocked and rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
After a week without a game, the Tigers looked much improved on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Grant Cochran threw for 276 yards while a pair of receivers — Honaker and Ethan Parsons — both went over the century mark.
Honaker hauled in the first offensive touchdown of the night with just over three minutes left in the first half, catching a deep pass from Cochran and using his speed to score a 68-yard touchdown. The Tigers had thrown three consecutive short passes to start the drive and the Patriots were expecting another one, expectations which Honaker and Cochran both exploited.
Parsons hauled in his lone touchdown reception of the night after Princeton forced a turnover of downs on the Tigers 27-yard line.
Amir Powell rushed 54 yards on the next play and then Cochran connected with Parsons in the corner of the end zone for a 19-yard score.
Princeton was led in the receiving department by Parsons with 114 yards. Honaker was just behind him with 108 yards. Honaker also carried the ball for 32 yards and Parsons had a nine-yard run late in the game.
While the offense found its rhythm, the Tigers defense was also shutting down everything that the Patriots were trying to do and when they managed to have drives they kept them out of the end zone.
Parkersburg South had 99 yards passing at the half and 64 yards on the ground on 27 carries.
The Patriots turned the ball over on downs at the Tigers four-yard line on their first drive and were not able to get that close again until the second half.
A last-second drive in the first half from the Patriots got down inside the Tigers red zone helped by a penalty, but time ran out before South could score.
In the second half the Tigers focused heavily on their running game with 20 carries compared to eight in the first 24 minutes. Powell took most of those trips and consistently gained yardage.
Powell scored the first points of the second half on a 10-yard rush, dragging a pair of Patriots defenders into the end zone with him. He finished with 125 rushing yards, a solid follow-up to the 148 he rushed in the first game of the year.
Parkersburg South didn’t back down, however, finding success in the rushing game in the second half. This allowed them to speed up their offense.
The Patriots responded to Powell’s touchdown with a nine-play drive that culminated in Cyrus Traugh running it in from nine yards.
Quarterback Sam Schuler led the Patriots down the field in the first quarter and then called his own number to score from one yard with just over three minuted left. Schuler rushed for 23 yards and had 171 through the air.
The longest completion he had was 28 yards against a strong Tigers secondary. Carter Meachum picked off a pass with the Patriots driving deep into Princeton territory early in the third quarter.
The defensive line for Princeton held all the Parkersburg South runners in check, allowing only 171 rushing yard, including 62 on 16 carries from Devin Gaines. Traugh had 46 yards on the ground and Aiden Cooke helped the offense find its rhythm in the second half with 42 rushing yards.
Powell completed the scoring for the Tigers with a 2-yard plunge with under a minute left on a drive that chewed up the clock with eight consecutive running plays.
Princeton will return to the field next Friday when it hosts the rematch against Bluefield at 7 p.m. Bluefield won the Sept. 4 mutual season opener 15-13. The game is expected to take place unless Mercer County moves into the orange zone of the County Alert System.
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Parkersburg S.…0 0 7 7 — 14
Princeton……..7 15 6 6 — 34
First Quarter
P — Josiah Honaker 70-yard punt return (Casey Geso kick) 2:40
Second Quarter
P — Safety 10:39
P — Honaker 68-yard pass from Grant Cochran (kick missed) 3:24
P — Ethan Parsons 19-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 41.9
Third Quarter
P — Amir Powell 10-yard run (pass failed) 7:13
PS — Cyrus trough 9-yard run (Nicolas Murphy kick) 4:24
Fourth Quarter
PS — Sam Schuler 1-yard run (Murphy kick) 3:26
P — Powell 2-yard run (kick missed) 49.3
———
Team Statistics
First downs: PS 21; P 15. Rush-Yards: PS 52-171; P 28-178. Pass yards: PS 176; P 276. Comp-Att-Int: PS 18-28-1; P 18-30-1. Fumbles-lost: PS 2-0; P 1-0. Penalty-Yards: PS 4-20; P 4-41. Punts-Avg.: PS 4-27.3; P 1-41.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: PS Devin Gaines 16-62, Cyrus Traugh 12-46, Aiden Cooke 10-42, Sam Schuler 10-23, Jake Hogsett 1-2. P Amir Powell 17-125, Josiah Honaker 4-32, Ethan Parsons 1-9 rush, Grant Cochran 3-(-5).
Passing: PS Sam Shuler 18-28-0 td-176-1 int. P Grant Cochran 18-30-2 td-276-1 int.
Receiving: PS Jake Hogsett 5-49, Levi Rice 4-23, Cyrus Traugh 2-33, Landon Francisco 2-26, Aiden Cooke 3-18, Tristan Walker 1-2. P Ethan Parsons 7-114, Josiah Honaker 3-108, Eli Padgett 4-16, Carter Meachum 2-17, Amir Powell 1-14.
Turnovers: PS Trent Parsons interception; P Carter Meachum interception.
