PRINCETON — Princeton High School has settled its debts stemming from its less than amicable split with the Mountain State Athletic Conference. But the Tigers football program still finds itself paying for it, to some degree.
Princeton (1-1) makes the long bus ride to Class AAA Parkersburg South (3-0) today, but even a Tigers upset near the banks of the Ohio River wouldn’t change the post-season outlook for head coach Chris Pedigo’s program.
Princeton is ineligible for this year’s Class AAA playoffs due to having too few Class AAA opponents on its 2019 schedule.
“We got caught in a Catch-22. When we scheduled Oak Hill, we were under the impression they were going to be triple-A this year. They’re not going to be triple-A until next year,” said Pedigo, whose team collected a 49-9 victory over the Red Devils last week.
“Then at the end of the year last year Buckhannon-Upshur dropped us and kind of put us in a bind to pick up another team,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers picked up Nicholas County for a one-year contract — which might have met the standards if football fell under the rural-suburban AAA variance the WVSSAC is experimenting with for football. That didn’t apply to football, however. So.
“Us being in Southern West Virginia and not being able to have Woodrow Wilson on our schedule because of the MSAC thing. We’re going to have them on our schedule next year, but that didn’t go in our favor when we scheduled Nicholas County and Oak Hill,” Pedigo said.
Last August, Princeton paid MSAC the outstanding fine it incurred for unilaterally withdrawing from the conference, a move that got it blackballed by MSAC programs five years ago when the fine went unpaid. The Princeton football program is the last of the school’s athletic programs to benefit from the embargo lift.
“All of our sports could play, but it’s easier for a baseball or a basketball or a soccer team to schedule. We’re looking sometimes two years ahead in football and it can be harder to schedule,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers were once again able to schedule Woodrow Wilson because the Flying Eagles had also subsequently decided to leave the MSAC. However, the series won’t resume until next year because the Beckley program was still honoring its commitment to the league on its way out the door — including the playing ban on Princeton.
Tonight Princeton will face a Class AAA opponent as good as any in the state.
Parkersburg South is the fifth-largest Class AAA school in West Virginia and currently the third-ranked team in the WVSSAC ratings. Led by dual-threat quarterback Brandon Penn and running back Devin Gaines, the unbeaten Patriots have averaged 46.3 points per game in successive wins over Ripley (49-18), University (48-14) and Athens, Ohio (42-20).
“We’ll prepare for it like we do any other week. Coach Nate Tanner is doing a good job up there. He’s got a very special quarterback. I think Brandon Penn is averaging about 180 rushing and 200 passing per game. He’s a stud and we’re really worried about containing him,” Pedigo said.
“And then they’ve got a very good pass-rusher on their defense. So we’re worried about that. And we’ve got some injuries and we’ve got strep throat going around. We’ve been fighting that and probably missed eight starters during the week. So we’ve been trying to get past that and get as healthy as we can for (the game),” he said.
Princeton senior quarterback Ranson Graham, who broke his collarbone in three places in the Beavers game, has been treated for his injury and is recovering.
“He had surgery last Friday. They said that recovery would be three to four weeks. Then he could start throwing the football. They haven’t told me a timetable to return to the field though,” Pedigo said.
In last week’s win over Oak Hill, freshman quarterback Grant Cochran completed 20-of-31 pass attempts for 372 yards and four scores. The passing yardage total was a single game school record, not only a good sign for Cochran’s bright future as a signal caller but also the soundness of Pedigo’s offensive makeover at Princeton.
“We’re the second year into the offense and our JV is 3-0. We were making the comments just the other day about how much farther along our JV is with our offense.
“It takes time for them to jell and do what we’re asking them to do. There’s a lot of moving parts,” said Pedigo, whose Flying Tigers can expect a shakedown flight in Parkersburg tonight.
“We’re going to see another test. I don’t know if they’re going to be quite like Bluefield skill-wise, but in other positions they’re just as good if not better. We’ll see a test in Parkersburg and we’ll kind of see where we’re at,” he said.
