CHARLESTON — The Princeton Senior High School football team’s defense forced three turnovers and shut down the George Washington offense to extend the Tigers’ winning streak to five games heading into the playoffs.
The No. 10 Tigers pitched a shutout on defense and the offense came up when needed in a 21-0 win over the No. 11 Patriots in Charleston on Friday night, the first win for Princeton (6-2) over George Washington (3-2) since 1998.
Both teams were aiming to solidify their spots in the playoffs and had an outside chance at hosting a first round game.
The teams traded empty possessions throughout the first half in a tense matchup.
In addition to the three turnovers that the Tigers defense forced they were able to hold the Patriots big-play passing offense to just 66 yards on seven completions. In the first half George Washington had 80 total yards.
Neither team got much going offensively in the first half with the first eight drives of the game netting six punts, an interception and turnover on downs.
Princeton opened the scoring when Grant Cochran found Ethan Parsons for a 21-yard touchdown pass five minutes into the second quarter on fourth-and-5. The Tigers had converted a third-and-12 on that drive from their own 38-yard line when Cochran connected with Josiah Honaker for a 36-yard reception.
Passing for 233 yards in the game Cochran was able to set the school record for passing yards in a single season with 2,127. He set the record last year as a freshman and then did so again this year in only eight games.
George Washington missed a pair of field goals in the game as they never found the end zone. Late in the second quarter Parsons got a finger tip on a 30-yard attempt and then on the opening drive of the third quarter a 51-yard missed wide right.
The Tigers also missed a field goal in the waning seconds of the first half but were able to convert after the break.
With the Patriots focusing on the Tigers strong passing attack, running back Amir Powell was able to find space in the second half and finished with 152 yards to put him at 1,062 yards for the season. Powell also had an interception and six tackles in the victory.
After a fumble recovery by Sam Nelson late in the third quarter Princeton marched 53 yards for the score on a 22-yard pass from Cochran to Honaker.
Honaker then picked off the pass on the following George Washington drive near the Princeton goal line.
A Cochran 40-yard pass to Carter Meachum and a 29-yard run for Powell brought the Tigers down the field where Parsons was open for a 5-yard touchdown reception.
Parsons finished with 79 yards receiving on seven catches and Josiah Honaker caught five passes for 95 yards.
Whenever the Patriots were getting into rhythm on offense there was a Tiger defender that made a big play whether it be a turnover or tackle for a loss. Justin Young had two sacks for the Tigers.
George Washington quarterback RT Alexander finished with 66 yards passing and 40 yards rushing while De’Anthony Wright had 127 yards on the ground.
Princeton and George Washington will both be waiting for the playoff brackets to come out Saturday to see where they will end up in the top-16 of Class AAA.
Originally teams that were in orange or red on the weekly color-coded map for COVID-19 would not have been eligible to take part in the playoffs but that was changed late Friday. Teams in counties in either of those colors will be included in the brackets and will have until game time for their county to move to gold at the minimum.
Playoff games are also able to move from Friday to Sunday for schools in hope that their county improves on the daily map so the game can be played.
At Steve Edwards Sr. Field
Princeton….......….. 0 7 0 7 — 21
G. Washington....… 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring
Second Quarter
P — Ethan Parsons 21-yard pass from Grant Cochran (Casey Geso kick) 6:15
Third Quarter
P — Josiah Honker 22-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 0:30
Fourth Quarter
P — Parsons 5-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 6:55
———
Team Statistics
First downs: P 11; GW 12. Rush-Yards: P 29-175; GW 29-181. Pass yards: P 233; GW 66. Comp-Art-Int: P 14-27-0; GW 7-17-2. Fumbles-lost: P 0-0; GW 2-1. Penalty-Yards: P 8-73; GW 6-36. Punts-Avg: P 5-36.2 ; GW 4-44.75.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: P Amir Powell 23-152, Grant Cochran 5-23, Josiah Honker 1-2. GW De’Anthony Wright 14-127, RT Alexander 10-40, Michael Ray 3-10, Isaiah Townsend 1-2, Team 1-(-6).
Passing: P Grant Cochran 14-27-3 td-233-0 int; GW RT Alexander 7-17-0 td-66-2 int.
Receiving: P Josiah Honaker 5-95, Ethan Parsons 7-79, Carter Meachum 1-40, Amir Powell 1-19; GW John Goetz 2-26, De’Anthony Wright 2-23, Isaiah Townsend 2-9, Taran Fitzpatrick 1-8.
Turnovers: P Amir Powell interception, Josiah Honker interception, Sam Nelson fumble recovery; GW none.
