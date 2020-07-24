PRINCETON — Almost all high school football teams in West Virginia lost at least one game when the start of the season was delayed until September. Soccer teams across the state have seen as much as quarter of their seasons canceled.
The Princeton Tigers boys soccer team had to cancel five of the nineteen games on its slate because they were scheduled before the new starting date issued by the WVSSAC.
The situation has left many area soccer teams adding games later in their schedules in an attempt to play the maximum allowed 20 regular season contests without somehow overworking the players.
“Everybody is in the same boat, it’s not just Princeton soccer, it’s every soccer team in the state,” Tigers head coach Robbie Fix said.
“It’s kind of a guessing game and I don’t think anybody knows at this point what’s going to happen.”
The delayed start to the season will also push back the start of practice to August 17 but the Tigers will still have the same amount of preparation time before play begins in earnest September 3 at Greenbrier East.
“We still have about the same time frame to prepare so we really don’t lose anything there as far as getting ready,” Fix said.
Princeton has yet to reschedule any of the five games that have been canceled but has added a home game against Oak Hill as part of a doubleheader with the girls teams. The teams were already scheduled to play at Oak Hill in late September.
“We’re able to work that out and it’s going to be hard to try to get the other four games rescheduled because for most schools four games in a week is just too much,” Fix said.
The players and coaches need days without games so that there can be rest and improvements made at practice based on the games that have occurred.
Doing that would be very difficult if the Tigers were playing four games every week.
“You need a break in between for the kids and for the coaches to go over stuff but I was real pleased to pick up the one and maybe I’ll get another one or two in but its probably doubtful at this point,” Fix said.
Fix knows the challenge of playing four games a week, understanding firsthand that it leaves very little time for anything but game play.
“The first year I coached up here there were several weeks where I had four games and it was really tough,” Fix said.
“You get home on a late bus ride and then you have to go right back out the next day. So you don’t have time to rest.”
Princeton had a really tough schedule this season including visits from Washington and Hedgesville from the northern panhandle on the first weekend. Both of those are now canceled.
The 15-game schedule that remains is still quite weighty. That is how Fix likes it, so that the team is properly challenged before it all comes down to the postseason.
“I pride myself on getting that tough schedule for our soccer team. I think that better prepares us for the postseason — or I hope that it does, just being in those types of games. It’s very important for me and my coaching staff for us to get that worked out,” Fix said.
The Tigers are wrapping up their summer practice period this week before the four week break and Fix is hopeful that players continue to prepare themselves for the season on their own.
“There’s a lot they can do on their own. Of course the conditioning aspect of it as well — they can definitely do that. So you hope these extra few weeks of summer that they are supposedly going to get ... you hope they use it to their advantage,” Fix said.
While uncertainties regarding West Virginia’s 2020 high school soccer season remain, the Princeton players remain hopeful that they will be able to get a full season in. This is especially true of the seniors, who saw spring sports end completely last spring before any games could be played.
“They’re all wondering, ‘Gosh! Is this going to happen to us like it did in the spring?’
“So I’m sure its weighing on their minds heavily,” Fix said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.