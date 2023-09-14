In spite of a head coaching change at Princeton Senior High School’s football program this year, the Tigers are once again buoyant in the WVSSAC football rankings.
According to this week’s release by the WVSSAC, Princeton (3-0) and Brooke (3-0) are both currently tied at No. 6 in the Class AAA rankings with identical ratings of 11.67.
Last year, the Tigers made forays into the Class AAA Top 5 during regular season play.
This week’s top-ranked Class AAA team is Morgantown (3-0), with a rating of 13.33. Parkersburg South (3-0) is at No. 2 with a rating of 13.0. Wheeling Park (2-0, 12.5), Parkersburg (3-0, 12.33) and Huntington (2-0, 12.0) round out the Top 5.
In this weeks Class AA rankings, Bluefield (1-2) is currently tied at No. 20 with Keyser, both with ratings of 5.1. Defending Class AA state champ Independence Senior (1-1) is ranked No. 22 with a rating of 5.0. The geographically nearest Class AA opponent to Bluefield with the highest present ranking is Shady Spring (2-1), which is ranked No. 17 with a rating of 6.57.
This week’s Class AA Top Five includes top-ranked North Marion (2-0, 11.5) followed by Philip Barbour (2-0, 11.0) and Frankford (3-0, 11.0), both of which are tied at No. 2. Roane County (3-0, 10.67) and good, old Fairmont Senior (3-0 10.67) round out the Top 5.
In the Class A rankings, James Monroe (2-0) is tied at No. 2 with St. Mary’s (2-0). Both have ratings of 8.0. Unbeaten Man High School (3-0, 8.67) is this week’s top-ranked Class A team. Midland Trail (3-0, 7.67) and Williamstown (3-0, 7.33) round out the Top 5.
Montcalm (2-0), which posted its best-ever season in 2022, is currently tied at No. 6 with Petersburg.
(3-0). Both programs boast ratings of 7.0.
