PRINCETON — Jacinda Santon-Smith’s first season as head tennis coach at Princeton High School was a memorable one.
Tigers tennis fans will likely have to wait an entire year to find out how her second season fares.
Like every other high school athletic program in Mercer County, the Princeton netters have been sidelined by the blanket season postponements issued in response to the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
In the best-case scenario, Santon-Smith’s boys and girls teams would have only a week to practice before the regionals. That probably isn’t going to happen.
“It has been chaotic. Everyone has been grasping for information. I heard about it from the school athletic director (on Tuesday) ... that’s when we got confirmation that all after school activities were cancelled through May 9,” said Santon-Smith, who led three players to the Class AAA state tournament last season after a considerable drought.
Now this year’s opportunities to excel have apparently dried up before anything can even get started.
“Our regional tournament would start on May 14, so May 9 is the end of our regular season. At that point, the season was going to be cancelled for us,” the head coach said.
“I didn’t want to call a team meeting because of the (COVID-19) restrictions. I have a group text with the team and a separate group text with the parents and I sent out messages on both of those. I think everybody kind of suspected that it might be coming. We were hoping that it wouldn’t,” she said.
Last year, Santon-Smith led the Princeton boys to a 11-1 regular season team record, leading the girls to a 8-3 overall team record. Senior boys player Ace Lipscomb made the draw for the Class AAA state tournament in the No.1 singles draw while then-junior Nick Whittington battled his way into the state bracket at No. 3 singles. In the girls, freshman Kate Smith — Santon-Smith’s daughter — earned a berth in the No. 2 singles state pairings.
With two state tournament veterans returning, there were high hopes that the Princeton tennis program would increase their number of state qualifiers for 2020.
The entire team is obviously disappointed at what has happened to the high school springs sports season, but for the boys’ squad it is particularly bitter pill to swallow. Five of Santon-Smith’s six returning boys who played last year are seniors — including Whittington, who had a strong chance to return to Charleston a second time.
“I had a very senior-heavy team that worked really hard this past year, so I’m going to be losing a lot of them. That’s what I’m most sad about. They’ll miss their senior year and I’m losing their last year with me on the team,” said Santon-Smith a Princeton player alumna who toed the service line at No. 1 singles as a teenager.
“They’re upset, their parents are upset and so am I. But there’s nothing we can do about it. We’ve all got bigger issues to worry about.”
Other than Whittington, her other returning seniors were Isaac Muncy, Matthew Hillyer, Tanner Powers and William Kirk. Her returning senior girls player was Alyson Robinett.
The Tigers girls are much younger. The nucleus is six sophomores with one junior and a freshman. There was one senior returning and two seniors who came out that didn’t play last year.
Season or no, Santon-Smith said that she’ll be happy to supervise practice sessions with her players when and if restrictions on after school activities are lifted. As long as restrictions are in place, however, he hands are tied.
“I know a few of the kids have been out on their own hitting one-on-one. If we get to go back to school this spring and be allowed to, we would definitely do some kind of unofficial matches or something to at least get kids back out on the courts. But it’s too soon to know at this point,” she said.
Ultimately, Santon-Smith believes the correct priorities have been set with regard to the assorted high school event and season cancellations in response to the ongoing pandemic.
“I think it’s always wise to put student’s health above any other concern. I support the decision to not get groups of people together,” Santon-Smith said.
“But like I said, it’s really heartbreaking for the seniors in particular ... and for all the kids. They were all looking forward to a great season.”
