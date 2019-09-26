PRINCETON — Over three games, it has become apparent that Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo’s spread offense — works.
It’s also become apparent that there’s a lot to work on and a lot worth working on.
Princeton (1-2) can expect a serious challenge Friday night when Tazewell (2-1) comes calling. But for the people in the seats at Hunnicutt Stadium, this could be a very entertaining matchup.
“I think this could be a fun football game,” said Pedigo, whose squad got a glimpse of the possibilities when the two teams scrimmaged in 7v7 formats the summer before last.
This week’s meeting marks the first football game for record between the two programs since 1989. Both teams bring exciting, big-play skill personnel to the fray. The game will be homecoming for Princeton, which is also highly motivated to recover the momentum it had before last week’s 55-18 loss at Parkerburg South.
Princeton committed five turnovers last week and the Patriots cashed in on them, big-time. That won’t do: the Bulldogs also have the ability to capitalize on turnovers.
The fulfillment of promising drives has also been a point of emphasis this week.
“We were inside the 30 four times and down to the 2 one time and didn’t score a touchdown. We’ve just got to finish,” Pedigo said.
Freshman quarterback Grant Cochran passed for 265 yards at Parkersburg but had four throws picked off, all of which either resulted in scores or subsequent scoring drives. Two of the picks were by highly-touted Patriots quarterback Brandon Penn on defensive duty. While taking the snaps for Parkersburg, Penn passed for 270 yards and zero interceptions.
Cochran had a great night the week prior in a 49-9 win over Oak Hill. Last week the youngster was schooled in hard knocks. In the long haul, he’ll probably be better off for it
“He had one read issue but the other two times he held onto the ball too long and ended up forcing it. He just made a couple bad throws trying to force the ball,” Pedigo explained.
“We’ve got a freshman quarterback who’s doing fantastic, but he’s going to make some mistakes and our kids have got to rally behind him. It was a learning experience and he’ll learn to limit those mistakes,” he said.
The Bulldogs return to action after an idle date, having spent much of last week focused on offensive and defensive fundamentals, said head coach J’me Harris. Tazewell also invested time in healing, rehabbing and drilling to get its speed and explosiveness where it needs to be.
Harris figures the Bulldogs are going to need it this week.
“Coach Pedigo has done a great job there ... they’re an air raid team. Their freshman quarterback has thrown for 672 yards and six touchdowns over the last two games. They’ve got some explosiveness on the outside with Ethan Parsons and Josiah Honaker ... who was in Tazewell for a brief moment. He’s caught a pass for over 40 yards in each of their games,” Harris said.
“They’re very athletic. They do their offense well. Defensively they’re aggressive and they tackle well in space. One of the big surprises for us when we watched them on film was actually how well they did tackling Bluefield in space,” he said.
Bulldogs running back Chancellor Harris has rushed for more than 380 yards and seven touchdowns over three games. Slot back Josiah Jordan is coming off a game where he had seven catches for 86 yards and a TD, also returning an interception for a score. Jordan has rushed for a little over 200 yards two scores with a little over 100 yards receiving. Quarterback Gavin Nunley went 9-of-15 for 94 yards and a TD and an pick in the win over Mount View. He has 250 yards rushing on the season.
“Their offense runs through (Harris and Jordan) ... the quarterback seems to make some pretty good decisions. I’m really impressed with their offensive line, especially (6-7, 293 pound Josh Herndon). He does a very good job for them in the scheme that they’re doing,” Pedigo said.
“We still have a tremendous amount of work to do up front. I think we’ll get tested again with what they do defensively. We’ve just got to be able to execute,” Pedigo said.
Coach Harris said he’s impressed with what happens when the Tigers air game executes. He would like to see Tazewell’s passing game flourish more than it has so far, but he doesn’t attribute any of the late blooming to his signal caller.
“We are what we are. One thing is that we feel like our playmakers on the outside haven’t created plays on some of their completions that they have potential for. We’re looking at that. Some of it is because our blocking downfield hasn’t been that good. We’ve got to do a better job when we’ve got an opportunity to make a big play. We’ve got to finish the catch and make a play in space,” Harris said.
There isn’t an awful lot of history between the Princeton and Tazewell football programs. But come Friday night, this matchup has a chance to make some news.
“I think both teams are explosive and both teams are young. They do some things real well that we’ve struggled with early in the season as far as throwing the ball. They’re real good pitching and catching it and their young quarterback appears to be the real deal,” Harris said.
“Some of our playmakers are going to have to win some individual battles and make plays in space, because Princeton is a very athletic team. It’s going to come down to some one-on-one matchups, probably, and we’re going to have to be able to take advantage of them,” he said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Pedigo figures if his team has four or vie explosive plays, they have an opportunity to win to win. At Parkersburg South they had eight explosive plays for 20 yards or more.
“But ... we only had 18 points to show for it. We’ve got tremendous room for improvement, but it’s not like we aren’t moving the ball ... we’re moving it. We just have to be able to take advantage of our opportunities.”
