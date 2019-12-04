ROCKY GAP, Va. — The Princeton girls basketball team used a 22-point scoring outburst from Taylor Scott to beat Bland County 66-40 Wednesday night.
The Tigers (2-0) built an early lead and kept the Bears at a distance behind the scoring of Scott.
Laken Dye chipped in 14 points for Princeton while Bland County was led by eight points from Randi Dillow along with seven points from Sydnie Stowers.
The Tiger also got seven points from both Kalyn Davis and Kylie Conner while Sadie Boggess added six.
Bland County hosts Rural Retreat Friday in a quad while Princeton heads to Tazewell next Tuesday.
Tazewell 71, Fort Chiswell 65: A tie game at the end of three quarters Tazewell edged out Fort Chiswell in its home opener Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (1-1) and Pioneers traded leads throughout the first three quarter but Tazewell was able to get a lead in the fourth quarter and hold on for victory.
Brooke Rowe led Tazewell with 21 points while Raelle White chipped in 14 of her own.
Fort Chiswell was led by Hailey Smith on the offensive end with 18 points and 12 points from Bailey Watson.
Taylor Ray added 10 points for the Bulldogs while Lexi Herald had nine along with seven apiece from Alivia Nolley and Johnna Mabry.
Tazewell travels to Grundy Monday.
James Monroe 52, Narrows 50: After scoring only two points in the first quarter the Mavericks exploded with 50 in the final three to beat Narrows Wednesday night.
James Monroe (1-1) out-scored Narrows 17-11 in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point lead for the Green Wave (0-2) heading into the final period.
Morgan Boroski led the Mavericks with 22 points while Karrissa Hunnicutt scored 14 of her own.
Narrows was led by 18 points from Audrey Riddle and 13 from Maya Robertson.
James Monroe hosts Graham on Friday and Narrows travels to Bland County Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
PikeView 44, Glenwood 41: PikeView came out on top of a close game Wednesday night against Glenwood.
Leading the charge were Hannah Harden and Jae Shrewsbury who each scored 16 points for the Panthers.
Glenwood’s top scorer was Kaleigh Wright with 19 points.
PikeView host Graham tomorrow in Mercer County clash.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
PikeView 46, Glenwood 24: A balanced scoring attack saw PikevView cruise to victory past Glenwood Wednesday night.
Jared Vestal topped the scoring charts for the Panthers with 14 points while Koen Sartin chipped in seven of his own.
Glenwood was led by JJ Spring who scored 12 points.
PikeView host Graham tomorrow.
LATE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Phelps 57, Hurley 36: The season opener for Hurley did not go as planned as they lost to Phelps High of Kentucky Tuesday night at the McCoy Athletic Center.
The Rebels (0-1) were led by Jonathan Hurley who scored a game-high 18 points while Tyler Young chipped in four.
The top scorer for Phelps(1-1) was Trey Francis with 16 points as the Hornets jumped out to an early lead and maintained it from there.
Hurley host Rye Cove next Tuesday in its home opener.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.