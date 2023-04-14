PRINCETON — Hayden Jones and Emma Johnson each picked up wins in the circle when the Princeton softball squad took both games of Thursday’s doubleheader with visiting Grundy.
Jones tossed a three-hit shutout of the Lady Golden Wave in the opening game, striking out five and walking one. Peyton Agnew went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Princeton, while Zoey Agnew had a hit and an RBI. Riley Riggs, Savannah Pollard and Abigail Farley each had hits.
Tiffany Deel had two hits for Grundy.
Johnson struck out nine and walked none in the nightcap, allowing one earned run off four scattered hits. She helped herself at the plate with an RBI.
Jones had two hits, one being a double, and an RBI.
Madeline Deel had a double while Tiffany Deel had a hit and an RBI for the Lady Golden Wave.
Grand Strand Classic
Bluefield 2, Canfield 1
MYRTLE BEACH — Bluefield notched its bat handles with a win against the third-ranked high school softball team in Ohio when the Lady Beavers beat Canfield in their last game of the Grand Strand Classic at Myrtle Beach.
Canfield was 15-0 overall headed into Thursday’s meeting with Bluefield.
“They were a very good team and it was a very good game … the best game we’ve played in since we’ve been here,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed.
“It was a very clean, well-played ball game. Neither team made an error,” he said.
Izzy Smith claimed the win in the circle, striking out six and walking four. Smith gave up a leadoff walk in the first inning, which led to Canfield’s only run of the contest. She shortly thereafter helped herself by scoring the tying run.
The Lady Beavers locked it up 1-1 in the third inning when Abby Matthews plated Smith with an RBI base hit.
Taylor Mabry gave Bluefield the 2-1 go-ahead in the third inning, scoring on a squeeze bunt play with Cara Brown at the plate.
“It was a great game and a great week for the Beavers. We went 4-1 for the tournaent and our overall record is now 14-5,” said Reed.
The downside of the otherwise successful beach trip is that Mathews may have been lost for the season due to a severe ankle sprain that occurred when she was sliding into second base. It remains to be seen if she’ll be able to return in time to finish the season.
“She was helping us out today and then she just got tangled up at second base,” said Reed. “Other than that, the Myrtle Beach tournament has been really good for us. We’ve really grown a lot in the last week.”
Bluefield is slated to return to action Monday in a makeup game with Mount View.
Baseball
Bluefield 16,
Wyoming East 7
NEW RICHMOND — The Beavers and the Warriors combined for 25 hits in a mutual slugfest at Wyoming East, on Thursday.
Hunter Harmon led the Beavers’ 13-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and five RBIs on the day. Davis Rockness went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored and Caleb Fuller went 2-for-5 with an RBI and four runs scored.
Wyoming East’s Shawn Mosley went 3-for-4, Brady Biggs went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jacob Howard went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run.
Late Girls Soccer
Graham 3, Richlands 1
RICHLANDS — Ella Dales scored two goals and added an assist in a hard-fought Southwest District victory over the Lady Blue Tornado.
Sophie Scarberry added a goal for Graham (4-0).
Late Boys Soccer
Graham 10, Richlands 2
RICHLANDS — The Graham boys soccer team rolled to a lopsided SWD victory at Richlands on Wednesday night.
