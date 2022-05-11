OAK HILL — Princeton Senior High School’s baseball team got four solid innings from starting pitcher Dustin Brewster — solid enough for the No. 4 Tigers to upend top-seeded Oak Hill 6-3 in Tuesday’s opening round of the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament at Oak Hill.
The victory marks the Tigers first postseason victory under baseball coach Austin Southcott.
“My guys have battled through a lot of adversity this year. We’ve lost close to six games by one run. They really deserved this win tonight,” said Southcott, whose squad scored three runs in the second inning and three runs in the third.
Brewster struck out six and walked two, allowing three earned runs off three hits. Lucas Monaghan took over in the fourth, striking out one and walking four over three shutout innings.
Monaghan helped the Tigers out at the plate with a single and two RBIs. Brock Halsey and Ethan Nelson also drove in runs for Princeton. Grant Cochran doubled.
The Tigers will travel to Fairlea today to face Greenbrier East at 6:30 p.m. Woodrow Wilson will travel to Oak Hill.
Sectional Softball
Greenbrier West 4
Midland Trail 3
CHARMCO — Greenbrier West defeated MIdland Trail 4-3 in the Class A, Region 3, Section 2 finals, necessitating a second game between the two teams.
The Lady Patriots will take on the Lady Cavaliers today at Charmco. The winner will represent the section in the upcoming regional softball series with James Monroe.
Virginia Softball
Richlands 10
Virginia High 1
RICHLANDS, Va. — Arin Rife, Erica Lamie and Kira Vance combined for 12 strikeouts and the Lady Blue Tornado picked up a Southwest District victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Rachel Rife went 2-for-4 with a home run for Richlands, driving in five RBIs. Vance went 3-for-5, scoring two runs. Taylor Webb went 2-for-4 with a double.
Alexis Frazier went 2-for-4 for Virginia High.
High School Football
Graham’s Roberts offered by LeHigh
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham all-state defensive lineman Connor Roberts has received an offer to play college football for NCAA Division I LeHigh University in Bethlehem, Penn.
Roberts, a 6-foot-3, 245 junior, has been getting a good deal of offseason attention from scouts, including several NCAA Division I programs.
