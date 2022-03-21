PRINCETON — Hayden Jones struck out eight batters and the Princeton softball squad defeated visiting Graham 10-2 over five innings in an interstate battle with the G-Girls on Monday en route to the Lady Tigers’ first win of the 2022 season.
“It feels good. We’ve played decent so far,” said new Princeton head coach Craig Johnson.
“We still have to hit the ball better. But we’re pitching well and playing good defense. If we get our bats going, we’ll be a tough team.”
Jones (1-0), a freshman, allowed three hits over the five frames. She helped herself with a double and two RBIs.
The Lady Tigers (1-2) rapped out three hits and took advantages of 10 Graham walks.
Abby Jenkins had a three-RBI double and Abbi Farley also had a hit and two RBIs.
Princeton’s two losses thus far have been to Wyoming East (8-4) and to Greenbrier East (8-0). Those yardsticks indicate things aren’t off to a bad a start for the Lady Tigers.
“We lost to Wyoming East 8-4 and they’ve got one of the best pitchers in WV. I think if we hit better [at Greenbrier East] that game would have been much closer. I’d like to see their runs a little but lower … but we’ve just got to score runs to win,” Johnson said.
Janice Lanier hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning for Graham.
Princeton plays Shady Spring today. First pitch is 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.