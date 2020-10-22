PRINCETON — Strong service served its purpose admirably for two sets of the Princeton volleyball squad’s three-set victory over county rival PikeView.
Still, the Lady Panthers made it interesting before the Tigers turned out the lights.
Class AA PikeView started playing inspired team volleyball at the end of an eight-point service run by Princeton’s Sam Ellison in the third set, resulting in a tooth-and-nail battle before the Class AAA Tigers wrapped up a 25-7, 25-12, 25-21 victory at Ralph Ball Court on Wednesday night.
“This whole season has been tough. We hadn’t played a match since [Oct. 1],” said PikeView head coach Steve Compton, who is in rebuilding mode under challenging conditions after graduating most of his key players form last year’s winning season.
“We did 10 days of quarantine and then had other teams who couldn’t play ... it’s been 19 days. It’s almost like starting the whole season over again. It’s no excuse, but that’s part of it,” whose three sophomores and three freshmen have reason to expect better days ahead.
In spite of the erratic pandemic schedule that has also wreaked havoc on the number of reps the Tigers (6-5) should normally have as a full squad at this point in the year, their strongest servers have stayed sharp.
While the Panthers fought unforced errors while trying to find their feet in the first game, Princeton got the little service surges it needed from Ellison, Karmellia Perkins, Maddie Stull and Bailee Candler to ensure the Lady Panthers didn’t find their equilibrium until the first set went 25-7 to the home team.
In the second set it was Perkins who reeled off an eight-point run, supported by strong hitting from both the front and the back, to establish the momentum for the 25-12 conclusion that put the Tigers a set away from victory.
In the third set, it seemed likely that Ellison’s big service run would have the same result. Down 9-4, PikeView (2-12) suddenly came alive at all points on the floor for a long volley that seemed to surprise Princeton. The Tigers took that point for the 10-4 lead, but the run ended on the subsequent serve.
The Lady Panthers battled back to within four points (11-7) and finally succeeded in coaxing some hurried swings from the Tigers’ big hitters that landed out. The game finally locked up at 18 after a pair of frustrating Princeton errors.
The set was locked up at 19, 20 and 21 before the Tigers hitters finally regained their rhythm and backed up Perkins for a three-point service surge that sealed PikeView’s fate. The Panthers’ tried mightily to dig up Perkins’ game-winning point and bring it under control, but all they got was three tentative touches as it spun its way to parts unknown.
The versatile Ellison, who has been recruited by several college programs including Alderson-Broaddus, Ohio Valley University, St. Francis and Pitt-Greensburg, had eight kills and served up seven aces. Perkins, Olivia McKinney, Stull and Perkins had three aces apiece.
Candler had seven kills. Stull — who leads the team in kills — had five kills and eight blocks . McKinney led the team in digs with 14 and setter Haylie McPherson distributed 18 assists.
“We’re finally getting into some rhythm of playing. If we can keep going the rest of this week and next week, at least we’ll have gotten some games in,” said Princeton head coach Ron Moreland.
“Our hitters can bring it, but we really do need to work on some of our passing stuff. If we get that down, Haylie doesn’t have to run as much then we can run our offense and run some of our plays,” said Moreland, whose players are focused on the post-season.
Both Princeton and PikeView will return to action against one another on Saturday in a Tri-match at PikeView including Montcalm beginning at 11 a.m.
