BLUEFIELD, Va. — Anticipating a showcase opportunity in the area’s premier high school baseball all tournament, the Princeton Tigers put the pieces of the puzzle together on Wednesday night against their old rival, Bluefield.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to take control in their showdown at the 49th annual Coppinger Tournament, putting up seven runs in the first frame en route to a 14-4 victory over the Beavers on Bluefield’s home turf at Bowen Field.
“We really just came out hitting the ball — and it was a fun game,” Princeton coach Brandon Dunford said.
“We came in, we had a mindset (in which) I challenged the boys to go in and make a statement, that first at bat. And they really did, with seven runs on the board.”
“That really set the tone.”
Bluefield coach Jimmy Redmond acknowledged that those seven early runs “really hurt.”
The game was not an aesthetic masterpiece. Princeton had four errors and Bluefield incurred three. Baserunning strategy left a lot to be desired. The pitching was at times inconsistent.
Through it all, though, Princeton senior Brock Halsey kept his team more than competitive. He pitched all six innings, allowing five hits and one base on balls while recording four strikeouts.
“He came in there and really commanded the strike zone,” Dunford said. “He lasted the whole game (and was) in command of all of his pitches. From his fastball, curveball and slider, he mixed it up really well.”
“I thought he really controlled the game.”
Halsey got help from catcher Noah Dunford, who “really, really commanded the zone,” the coach said. “When he had to, he really dug in and kept those balls in front of him when we needed (it). Really good.”
Bluefield (9-12) got things rolling from the start. Bryson Redmond tripled on the first pitch of the game. He and the next batter, Davis Rockness, both scored with the help of a Princeton error and Garrett Hicks’ sacrifice fly.
Seven of the first eight batters for Princeton (8-15) tallied runs in their half of the first inning for a 7-2 lead off Beavers starter Caleb Fuller. Noah Dunford got two of his three singles during that stanza alone.
“They were finding holes, and they hit the ball hard,” Jimmy Redmond said. “Caleb, he didn’t settle in, that first inning. … His fastball was up, and they were just driving it. After that first inning, he kind of settled in.”
Neither squad scored again until the fourth inning. Kam’ Ron Gore singled to right and took advantage of a Princeton error, and his exceptional speed, to advance all the way to the plate.
In the Princeton half of that inning, Brody Combs smacked an impressive two-out double into left-center, driving in a couple of teammates for a 9-3 lead.
Hunter Harmon’s RBI hit in the fifth plated the Beavers’ last run of the night. Halsey and the Tigers’ defense then retired the final six Bluefield batters.
Princeton wrapped up the win with five runs off Rockness, on the mound in relief of Fuller. Kaydon Davis dashed home on an RBI hit from Noah Dunford to create a 10-run lead that ended the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Immediately, the orange-clad Tigers streamed from their dugout to begin a long-awaited celebration of a rivalry win.
Brandon Dunford said, “We’ve always played each other really, really tough. The last few years, they’ve had our number.”
Zach Jenkins drove in two runs for Princeton, batting 2 for 3. He scored three times.
Bryson Redmond, batting leadoff for Bluefield, collected two of the Beavers’ five hits.
The Tigers’ final Coppinger assignment for 2023 is the third-place game, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Bowen Field against PikeView.
The Beavers’ final 2023 Coppinger appearance was unclear at press time. The task of getting the team on track in time for sectionals was clear to their coach, however.
Jimmy Redmond said, “We tell them, keep getting better every day, and keep correcting mistakes. That’s what the regular season is for, is to get a feel for who can play where, and (getting) our pitching ready for the playoffs.”
At Bowen Field / Peters Ballpark
Bluefield ………… 200 110 — 4 5 3
Princeton ………. 700 205 — 14 10 4
Caleb Fuller, Davis Rockness (6) and Landon Crane. Brock Halsey and Noah Dunford.
