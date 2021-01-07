PRINCETON — Princeton High School boys high school head basketball coach Rob Williams does not like seeing the entire West Virginia high school basketball season sidelined by an executive order in response to rising COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Nevertheless, he understands that it was a tough call on the governor’s part.
“I hate it for the young men. We’ve got a couple seniors who’ve worked hard in the off season and so I hate it for them. But by the same token you’ve got to be careful and make sure these young people are safe. Its a ‘Catch-22’ ... darned if you do and darned if you don’t,” Williams said.
“I’m glad I don’t have to make that decision, to be honest with you,” he added.
The entire spring sports season was lost to Princeton’s Class of 2020 senior athletes thanks to the statewide COVID-19 lockdown. The Princeton girls actually got to have tryouts the week before the executive order dropped. The Princeton boys — who have thrived under Williams’ tutelage — have yet to have their first official practice.
There are a lot of young players on the group that William has coming back for this season. If basketball doesn’t reboot on March 1, it isn’t necessarily a program catastrophe for the Tigers.
But he’d still like this team to get its chance to shine. Especially its upperclassmen.
“Ethan Parsons is a heck of an athlete. .... Delathan Wilborn has worked real hard and has improved immensely over the summer when we saw him in conditioning during the flex days before all the lockdowns. He looked really, really good,” said Williams.
“In the other positions we’re really young, but we were going to be a really competitive team this year. We’d like to play for sure,” he said.
The Tigers are fortunate in that many of their players found opportunities to play some travel basketball in the off-season while high school activities were otherwise off-limits. But that was a while back, and the waiting game gets old.
“It’s hard, you know. I’ve made six different schedules now. It’s hard to stay focused. You get fired up about having a season and what you may have. And the kids are fired up asking me, ‘Who are we playing, Coach?’ And the next thing we know we’re not playing. It definitely makes it tough on them,” Williams said.
“Then you’re going to have those young men who play a lot of PlayStation and X-Box and don’t work as hard [when by themselves.] For our style of basketball ... or a Bluefield or a running team like Woodrow Wilson, this may very well affect us,” he said.
High school basketball in West Virginia has never before begun its season as late as March, which most players and coaches normally associate with basketball’s post-season period. Everything is sure to feel off-kilter. The NRCC tournament — which originally was to be played at the Raleigh County Armory during Christmas Week — has been moved to April, for example.
“Graduation, I think, is going to be in May. I think we’re going to be awful close to that when we’ll be involved in sectionals and so forth. I would wonder how that will work out” said Williams.
Williams does not anticipate any members of the Tigers roster to leave their high school teammates to play to travel ball when the extended high school season spills over into the late spring.
There’s something to be said about that old school spirit.
“Most kids want to play for their schools. That teamwork in school is a little bit different,” Williams said.
“When you’re playing for your school, it’s a little bit more exciting,” Williams continued. “The game is different ... it’s usually run-and-gun in AAU and there’s no defense half the time other than pressing. It’s fun, but it’s usually not the same atmosphere. It’s great competition, don’t get me wrong, but most kids would rather play at school. For any school, not just at Princeton.
“All the kids who planned to play before all this happened ... we expect to see them back,” Williams said.
As far as the Tigers skipper is concerned, there is a quiet solidarity among all West Virginia high school basketball coaches at this time. It’s not good. But it’s equally bad for everyone.
“We’re all in the same boat. Most of us have to make out our own schedules. I’ve got three schedules to make out each time... a ninth-grade team, a junior varsity schedule and a varsity schedule,” he said.
Williams, who is a professional health administrator in his ‘day job’, has no interest in politicizing COVID-19 or talking about conspiracy theories. This is deadly serious business for him.
“I’ve had friends pass away from COVID. I know it’s real. I don’t have an opinion whether we should or shouldn’t play. That’s not for me to make that decision. I want the boys to be safe,” said Williams, who nevertheless appreciates the apparent absurdities that have arisen from efforts to regulate coronavirus protocols in the context of athletics.
“But some of the rules .... I heard Coach [Ronnie] Olson of Shady ask if we can to to school and be face-to-face, why can’t you practice? I kind of understand what he’s saying. And where you can’t have a jump ball but you’re rebounding and playing defense? I mean, if you’re playing good defense, you’re right in somebody’s face,” he said.
Crazy, disconcerting headlines have not miraculously dissipated with the onset of 2021. There are other priorities clamoring for our attention. But it would be nice for some semblance of normalcy to at least return to the traditional games we play, if not our daily lives.
Williams, like many West Virginia high school basketball coaches, still finds himself impaled on the horns of a dilemma.
“It’s a tough call and I don’t know if there’s a right one. Everyone loves their sports, but, if your child happened to get it and if something were to go wrong, is it worth it? It’s tough. But from a coaching standpoint its very frustrating. You can’t get your guys together. You can’t do anything. And we don’t know what they’re doing. So it’s all very frustrating,” he said.
