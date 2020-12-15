Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. High 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.