PRINCETON — Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton High School’s Samantha Ellison didn’t get to participate in the kind of senior volleyball season she’d been looking forward to over the six years leading up to it.
Fortunately, the most versatile player in the Tigers lineup will have something to look forward to when she finally puts the headaches of 2020 in the rear view mirror.
In a signing ceremony at Princeton High School on Tuesday, Ellison signed to play her college volleyball at Concord University next fall.
In addition to Concord, she was sought by Ohio Valley, Alderson-Broaddus, Pitt-Greensburg, St. Vincent (Pa.) and Roanoke College.
In the end, the connections she made playing travel volleyball and a relationship with Concord volleyball reaching back to before she played in high school are what led to her becoming a Mountain Lion.
“I’m really familiar with the program. I’ve known these girls for several years now. I’ve played with them in travel. We all know [CU volleyball coach Kate Dillon]. She coached several of our camps. Even in middle school, she came and helped us a lot,” said the 5-foot-8 senior, who can pull her weight on the floor both as an outside hitter and a defensive specialist on the back line.
“I just really knew a lot of those people and I knew it would be like a second home, going there,” Ellison said.
She has played every position on the floor at some point or another during her seven-year volleyball career, including a short stint as a setter when Princeton’s starter at position had to sit out a game with a concussion.
Ellison was recruited by the Mountain Lions as an outside hitter but ultimately signed as a utility player. She figures the convincer for most of the teams that recruited her was the fact that she was both an offensive threat at the net as well as a defensive asset on the back. But she’ll do whatever she’s asked to help the team.
“I most definitely think that I am more skilled in back row passing and defense. I can read pretty well. I’m just there whenever they get through so I can be a little backup to everyone,” said Ellison, who recorded 91 kills and 141 digs in a senior season that was dramatically shortened to only 14 games due to multiple match cancellations due to COVID-19 contact tracing episodes. She finished with close to 500 kills and 1,000 digs over her varsity career at Princeton.
“This year was absolutely awful. I was just happy that we got to play a few games and we upped our stats,” said Ellison, who graduated with All-Class AAA honorable mention honors in spite of Princeton’s short season.
Strength of schedule didn’t hurt.
“We played Greenbrier East at least four times in one week. That was crazy,” Ellison said.
In addition to playing volleyball at Princeton High School, Ellison has played tennis and run track and field for the Tigers. She is an avid horsewoman and has competed in equestrian sports for quite a number of years. She is a solid student and National Honor Society member at Princeton High School. She intends to pursue a course of study at Concord that will lead to her eventual appointment to a post-graduate veterinary school.
Ironically, the Mountain Lions didn’t get to play at all this autumn due to the Mountain East Conference calling off fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully Division II college sports as a whole will be completely back on track by the time Ellison is ready to step onto the floor in a Concord uniform.
In the meantime, she’ll be working in the off-season to improve her own speed of play so she’ll be more ready when she gets there. She won’t be taking it easy.
“I’ve been to several of Concord’s games and it is a very high intensity game ... especially with [Kenzie Coulter] out there. She is one of our [travel team] coaches, so she has us running all of these high-intensity plays and high-intensity practices. Just three hours of non-stop hard work,” Ellison said.
“I haven’t received my conditioning schedule yet, but I’ve talked to one of their past players and they said at 6 a.m. they go to the gym, lift weights and then almost run themselves to death to stay in shape,” she said.
