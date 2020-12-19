PRINCETON — Josiah Honaker was the Princeton football team’s second most prolific pass catcher of the 2020 season. And that was better than an awful lot of West Virginia’s other top receivers.
The 6-foot-3, 175 pound Tigers senior took the first official steps toward his college playing future earlier this week, signing his National Letter of Intent to play at Morgan State under Tyrone Wheatley on Wednesday. A special signing ceremony was held for him at Princeton Senior High School on Friday.
Over nine games this season, Honaker had 32 receptions for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns, also returning a punt for a touchdown. On the defensive side of the football, he only allowed one scoring strike past his coverage over the nine games he played this season.
Honaker began his high school career at Princeton as a freshman, moved, then returned to the area and rejoined the team in week four of his sophomore season.
“We didn’t think we were going to be able to have him. But by the middle of the season he’s in there playing and starting like he was toward the end of his freshman year. He started out really well last year but had some injuries ... and wasn’t playing toward the end of the year,” Pedigo said.
The setbacks provided motivation for him to get all of his ducks in a row for his senior season, which had become all the more critical for his future while also also becoming somewhat threatened by the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year was a huge success for him. He really buckled down on his academics. He really found out that this was what he wanted to do,” said Pedigo. “He always wanted to play football but there was a commitment made going in to this past off-season. He’s been a true team leader since last December. It’s been a blessing to see. He’s been a blessing to other kids. He helps them on the field. He’s very vocal. He wants people to learn from some of the mistakes that he’s made in the past and he’s been top-notch,” Pedigo said.
Morgan State, an NCAA Division FBS program and the largest of Maryland’s HBCU’s, recruited him as a cornerback.
“He’s 6-3 and he can run. Just an athlete ... our secondary coach Davon Marion does a tremendous job. We had two guys — Ethan and Josiah — with great length. It’s hard to throw the ball on those guys. They can cover a lot of ground. Our secondary played extremely well this year, “ Pedigo said.
“[Josiah] can play wide reciever, too. He’s definitely got a lot of tools in the bag. He can go in and play a lot of positions. I’m sure Coach Wheatley at Morgan State will play him at cornerback. But he’s got a lot of ability and I couldn’t be more proud of him. He had a tremendous senior season.”
Honaker was an All-Class AAA second team selection this year as a defensive back. Pedigo figures he was probably second in the state as a wideout in terms of yards per catch.
Honaker had been used to making big plays on an offense putting up big numbers, but endured two consecutive losing seasons to get to his senior campaign. Perseverance paid off and his post-season successes are a sign that the Tigers program has turned a corner.
“I think its a huge thing for our program. We’ve taken the motto of brick-by-brick and laying the foundation since I got here four years ago,” Pedigo said.
“It’s been a long time coming. Before the end of February, I think we’re going to see one, two ... maybe even three more guys sign from this group. It’s exciting for our program and these guys.”
Pedigo said. And it’s been a tough row to hoe. We’ve definitely had our down part, but our five seniors in particular have stuck it out and they’re enjoying some of the fruits of their labor with a winning season, with getting into the playoffs and a lot of accolades here in the post season,” Pedigo said.
