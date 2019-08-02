DANVILLE, Va. — Strong pitching led the Princeton Rays to a 4-2 win over the Danville Braves Friday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
The Rays (20-22) got a strong start from Jayden Murray of four scoreless innings with five strikeouts and four hits allowed.
Trevor Bridgen struck out two in two innings of relief and Wikelman Ramirez allowed one hit in two innings while striking out three Braves hitters.
Jelfry Marte doubled in the first inning and scored on a single to left field by Luis Leon for his 25th RBI of the season.
It was the second straight multi-hit game for Marte who has taken time to adjust to the Appalachian League with a .185 batting average.
Both teams struggled to get hits until the eighth inning where the P-Rays took advantage of a Braves error. Brett Wisely walked with two outs and scored on a triple by Marte who also scored on a throwing error by the shortstop.
The Rays added a third run in the eighth as Leon singled and scored on a double by Diego Infante for his team leading 26th RBI.
Mitchell Walters ran into some trouble in the ninth inning allowing two hits and two walks but had some help from his defense. A runner was thrown out at the plate on a relay from Infante to Wisely to Leon with no outs in the inning and the Braves (16-27) scored two runs before Walters was able to shut the door.
The three-game series continues today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City 7, Bluefield 6
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. —The Bluefield Blue Jays could not take advantage of a career night from DJ Daniels with the Johnson City Cardinals making a ninth inning comeback to win Friday night.
Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with no outs out in the ninth for the Cardinals (24-18) before a two-run double tied the game at six. The bases were reloaded on an intentional walk before a pop out and then a full count walk sent the Cardinals home winners.
Daniels hit two-run homers in the fourth and sixth innings along with an eighth inning double for his first two-homer game of his career as a Blue Jay and the most RBIs he has had in one game.
Bluefield’s Felipe Castaneda had his third straight start of allowing one run. He went six innings giving up one hit and one walk while striking out seven.
The Jays (21-21) opened the scoring in the first as Spencer Horwitz drove in Justin Ammons with a double. Ammons had three hits in five at-bats and has impressed in just four games with Bluefield.
Ryan Sloniger had two hits on the night and showed off his power with a solo home run to right field in the second inning, his fifth of the season.
Yunior Hinojosa allowed three runs in the seventh on three hits and two walks while Kyle Huckaby threw a scoreless eighth before running into trouble in the ninth.
The Cards only managed five hits compared to the 12 by the Rays but took advantage of seven walks and two wild pitches to score seven runs.
The Jays look to bounce back in the second game of the series tonight with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
