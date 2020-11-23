PRINCETON — The Princeton High School football team’s exciting 2020 campaign ended Friday night in a 57-18 loss at South Charleston. On Monday afternoon, Tigers head football coach Chris Pedigo was engaged in all the mundane cleanup duties that accompany the close of a football season.
The party’s over. In other ways, the party may have just begun.
“In a lot of ways, we had a very successful season built upon the foundation we’ve been trying to lay. We had an opportunity to play this year when not everybody in our state had the same opportunity. So I’m very thankful that we were able to get this group out there. I think this group did a lot of good things for our football team, our program and our community,” said Pedigo, who led Princeton to a winning 6-3 finish, including the program’s first playoff appearance since 2015.
“Obviously, we’re very proud of them. Our five seniors have been fantastic and our younger guys have bought into what we’re doing. They kind of laid the framework of what it’s like to be successful and the hard work you have to endure. We’ve been laying that foundation since I got here, we just hadn’t had the opportunity to put a lot of wins together,” Pedigo said.
After all the abnormal aspects of the 2020 season, Monday’s season-ending routine of cleaning out lockers, taking up, sanitizing and storing equipment, putting away uniforms and literally mopping up one final time may be as close to a normal memory as any during in the fall of 2020.
“We’re coming in today and cleaning up and turning in every thing. We’ll work with our seniors tomorrow getting their NCAA clearinghouse forms and all that stuff ready for the guys who are going to play college. It’s been a long time But its been a good one,” he said.
There should be other good seasons forthcoming. Sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran will return for 2021. So will many younger Tigers players who are ready to keep the program’s winning momentum moving into the future.
But there are some special players that will be hard to replace. That would include Tigers wide receivers Ethan Parsons and Josiah Honaker, both of whom Pedigo believes are prime candidates for this year’s Randy Moss Award for the state’s top high school receiver. Running back Amir Powell, whose consistent triple-digit rushing outings this year lent a rushing threat the Tigers needed to compliment their prolific passing attack, will also leave big shoes to fill.
Talented players don’t always remain at the same school for their entire careers in Four Seasons Country. Pedigo will never forget that his gifted seniors stuck with his program when others wanted them.
“Truth be told, there are teams in our area that will call out kids that are good football players and they want them on their team. I’m not going to name any schools. This group here stuck together. We had some pretty special players on this team who are going to go play at the next level. I give the all the credit in the world for sticking with us,” Pedigo said.
“Loyalty this day and age is hard to come by. I’m kind of old school and I’m very appreciative of loyalty. I’m very appreciative of this group. When things were bad, they could’ve easily gone to another school in this area — or even up north — and played on some winning teams. But they decided to grit it out and stick it out. And they have had a glimpse of what this program once was and what we hope to be in the future,” he said.
Princeton’s fan base has been rightfully excited by the Tigers’ school record-setting antics over the previous two seasons. It was one of the many ironies of the 2020 season that the entire community wasn’t allowed to pack Hunnicutt Stadium to support the Tigers during the season the offense, defense and special teams finally all came together to engineer a winning season.
“We put on a show this year, offensively and defensively. That second Bluefield game was a treat for everybody that was able to come and watch ... even though we came up on the losing end. We just got better throughout the season on both sides of the ball after that game. It was a shame that more people couldn’t come and see these guys. I feel like I had the two best wide receivers in the state,” said Pedigo, who praised radio sportscaster Wes McKinney and Star 95 as well as JR-1 streaming for taking Tigers games to all the people who could not attend live.
“Grant has put up tremendous numbers. Amir has put up tremendous numbers. Up until [South Charleston] our defense was averaging 11.2 points per game in a six- game stretch. So, we did a lot of good things. It’s unfortunate that the community couldn’t come out. Still, in the end of it, it was all about these kids. At the end of the day, we would’ve played if nobody came,” he said.
Every winning team wants to end its season with a victory. But if that can’t happen, there may still be positives to take away from it. The much-improved performance of the Princeton offensive line has been a primary reason for this year’s successes in both the rushing and the passing game. On Friday, the Tigers struggled to block a South Charleston front four that had three Division I prospects on it. They have a year to think about the struggle — and a year to respond to it.
“That defensive line in South Charleston is as good as I’ve ever seen. It’s not like there were any deficiencies in our linemen,” Pedigo said.
“Our linemen are young, but they’ve played a heck of a season. We established the run this year. We did a lot of good things. And [against South Charleston] they fought their butts off, and that’s all I can ask of them,” he said.
“We want to use what we saw the other night as an assessment tool to say, ‘Hey, this is what happens when you play the top tier in AAA.’ I still think our guys are pretty good. Now we’ve seen that we’ve got work to do ... and that’s a good thing as we move into the off-season.”
Pedigo noted that off-season workouts for his football players will resume on Jan. 11, 2021 unless otherwise informed they can begin earlier.
