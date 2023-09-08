PRINCETON — First year Princeton Senior High School football coach Keith Taylor had little time to savor last Friday’s 27-6 win over county rival Bluefield. The Tigers (2-0) faced an urgent need to shift their immediate focus to Oak Hill, which rolls into Hunnicutt Stadium tonight.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Taylor fully expected his team would have its hands full with the Red Devils (2-0) — even before they ambushed defending Class AA state champion Independence 27-26 last week.
“[Bluefield] was a big one but this week’s bigger,” said Taylor, who served as an assistant coach under Chris Pedigo before taking the reins this season and was on hand for last year’s 20-17 victory over Oak Hill at John P. Duda Stadium.
“You take last year’s game … obviously we started a little rivalry there. I knew when [Red Devils head coach Davon Marion] got the job, it was going to be one of those other weeks we were going to have to get up for,” Taylor said.
Oak Hill quarterback Malachi Lewis had 130 yards passing and four scoring strikes in the win over the Patriots. Jackson Pino’s PAT kick put the Devils over the top.
Armonyi HIcks (4-97), Zychaeus Lewis, Elijah Gray and Carson Treadway have been running the routes for both Lewis and also Levi Kiszka, who has passed for 114 yards this early in the slate.
Taylor expects to see more of Lewis tonight.
“[Marion] has been talking about Malachi Lewis since he got there … how good of an athlete he is. And I’ve watched him play basketball, too. The kid is a heck of an athlete. He’s got a lot of confidence … he throws the ball well and can run the ball. He brings a lot to their offense,” Taylor said.
Running back JD Mauritz has rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown over two games.
“I think offensively we’re going to try to get [Dom Collins] the ball. We’re going to try to establish a run game … we’re going to get our athletes with screens and verts and different things like that,” Taylor said.
“Defensively, we’re going to see a different offense … we haven’t seen a spread offense yet since we’ve been together. But we go against the same offense in practice, so its not like we haven’t seen it. They’re very similar to us in the way that they do things, like the inside zone and the outside zone. They run way more counter than we do,” Taylor said.
For the second week in a row, Taylor has been impressed by the poise-under-fire of Princeton sophomore quarterback Chance Barker. Barker has thus far completed 27 of 38 passing attempts for 488 yards and five TDs, having given up only one interception.
“I was extremely impressed with how he battled through the Bluefield game … that’s a huge game to come in a sophomore quarterback. Things weren’t going really well for us offensively, but he kept doing what he needed to do. He’d hold the ball instead of throwing an interception. He managed the ball well and I think he finished the game well,” Taylor said.
Collins (9-211, 3 TDs) leads a Princeton receiver corps including Brad Mossor (7-119, 1 TD), Marquel Lowe (4-116, 1 TD) the latter of whom is also the Tigers’ top rusher (17-174, 1TD).
Lowe is also turning out to be one of Princeton’s key defensive headhunters.
“If you can get the ball to No. 5 [Collins], you’re going to be fine. I was obviously impressed with Dom. He’s the most electric player in the state of West Virginia,” Taylor said.
“One of our players that might have surprised some people but didn’t surprise me was Marquel Lowe. Not only was he our leading rusher, on defense he was responsible for three turnovers. He had a pick — the dude jumped up and caught it one-handed — he also had two fumble recoveries and a bunch of tackles,” the Tigers head coach said.
Excited Princeton fans should turn out in droves for tonight’s game and, given Oak Hill’s gridiron revival under way, Red Devils fans ought to travel well for this one.
“I think its going to be an exciting match up because they’ve got some athletes and we’ve got some athletes. They don’t play as many people both ways as we do, so i think endurance and conditioning is going to be key to the win,” Taylor said.
“And I’ll say it every time … the game is going to be determined with our guys up front on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” the Tigers head coach said.
James Monroe (1-0) at PikeView (1-1)
James Monroe comes off an open date that followed on the Mavs’ 45-32 season opening win at Wheeling Central Catholic. PikeView comes off a 30-6 loss to Liberty Raleigh. Cooper Ridgeway leads Mavs rushing with 148 yards and four TD, also having four catches for 64 receiving yards under his belt. PikeView’s Peyton Mounts leads the Panthers rushing attack with 262 yards and three TDs.
Richlands (0-2) at Tazewell (0-1)
Tazewell opened with a 35-7 loss to Riverheads on Saturday after taking a bye on Week 1. Richlands comes off a 41-0 loss at Union. The Bulldogs are paced by quarterback Carter Creasy.
Bluefield (0-2) at Greenbrier East (0-2)
Bluefield lost at Princeton 27-6. Greenbrier East lost to Woodrow Wilson 42-39. The Beavers are led by running back Gerrard Wade, quarterback Sencere Fields and wide receiver RJ Hairston.
Graham (2-0)
at George Wythe (0-1)
Graham beat Galax 42-13. George Wythe comes off a bye week that followed a 42-7 season opening loss to Radford. Graham was led last week by running back Daniel Jennings.
Mount View (0-2) at Braxton County (0-2)
The Golden Knights lost to Man, 46-0. Braxton County lost to Lewis County, 41-0.
Chilhowie (2-0) at Narrows (2-0)
The Warriors defeated J.I. Burton 56-20. The Green Wave defeated Holsfon 31-30 in a last possession nailbiter. Narrows is led by Kolier Pruett, who is one of the most productive wide receivers in the area.
Bland County (0-2) at Phelps, Ky. (0-2)
The Bears lost to Smith Mountain Lake Academy by forfeit. Phelps lost to Jackson County 42-0.
Saturday Game
Paden City (2-0) at Montcalm (1-0)
The Generals beat Twin Valley 54-0. Paden City defeated Hannan 73-6.
Kickoff is 11 a.m.
