Princeton pitcher Zach Powell (center) is surrounded by members of his family during a signing ceremony held at Princeton High School, on Friday. He will play under head coach Mike Smith at Bluefield College.
Contributed photo
Princeton pitching recordholder Zach Powell signs to play with Bluefield College
Staff reports
Princeton’s Zach Powell, who holds the Tigers’ school record for single-season strikeouts (136) signed on Friday to play baseball at Bluefield College this fall. The ceremony was held at Princeton High School
