Princeton High School senior defender Brayden Quesenberry was named to the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association Class AAA all-state second team in recent balloting.
His teammate, Tigers senior forward Peyton Brown, received All-Class AAA honorable mention status.
Three Princeton girls soccer players earned honorable mention in WVHSSCA All-Class AAA girls balloting. The honored Tigers included junior midfielder Laken Dye, junior defender Kaya Houghland and sophomore goalkeeper Sadie Boggess. All three were All-Region first team picks, with Lauren Parish earning second team All-Region status.
In Class AA-A boys balloting, a pair of PikeView players earned honorable mention status.
Panthers junior forward Kobey Taylor-Williams — who also doubled as a quarterback for the PikeView varsity football team — was named, as was his teammate, junior midfielder Gage Damewood — also a gridiron crossover player.
Taylor-Willams and Damewood were both Class A-AA Region 3 first team selections. PikeView junior defender Nathaniel Alvis was a second team all-region pick.
