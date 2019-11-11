Mercer County soccer...

PikeView's Gage Damewood and Princeton's Laken Dye

 Contributed photo and staff photo by Eric DiNovo

Princeton High School senior defender Brayden Quesenberry was named to the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association Class AAA all-state second team in recent balloting.

His teammate, Tigers senior forward Peyton Brown, received All-Class AAA honorable mention status.

Three Princeton girls soccer players earned honorable mention in WVHSSCA All-Class AAA girls balloting.  The honored Tigers included junior midfielder Laken Dye, junior defender Kaya Houghland and sophomore goalkeeper Sadie Boggess. All three were All-Region first team picks, with Lauren Parish earning second team All-Region status. 

In Class AA-A boys balloting, a pair of PikeView players earned honorable mention status.

Panthers junior forward Kobey Taylor-Williams — who also doubled as a quarterback for the PikeView varsity football team — was named, as was his teammate, junior midfielder Gage Damewood — also a gridiron crossover player. 

Taylor-Willams and Damewood were both Class A-AA Region 3 first team selections. PikeView junior defender Nathaniel Alvis was a second team all-region pick.

 

