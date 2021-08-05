CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, tonight’s game between the Bristol State Liners and the Bluefield Ridge Runners has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The two teams are following Appy League and local public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community.
The contest will not be rescheduled. Bristol and Bluefield will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.
On Wednesday night, the Princeton WhistlePigs’ game at Danville and the Elizabethton-Johnson City games were also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. On Thursday, however, the Bluefield-Bristol game was the only scheduled game not to be played.
The WhistlePigs defeated the Otterbots 17-8 at Danville and returns to Princeton tonight to wrap up the regular season with the first of a two game series with the Burlington Sock Puppets. The Bluefield Ridge Runners are slated to be in Pulaski for the first of a two game road series with the River Turtles.
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Tuesday, Aug. 3
BLUEFIELD OFF
PRINCETON OFF
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Princeton at Danville, PPD
Bluefield at Bristol, PPD
Thursday, Aug. 5
Princeton 17, Danville 8
Bluefield at Bristol, CANCELLED
Friday, Aug. 6
Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.