Appalachian League...

Appalachian League Baseball

 Contributed image

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. —  In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, tonight’s game between the Bristol State Liners and the Bluefield Ridge Runners has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The two teams are following Appy League and local public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community.

The contest will not be rescheduled. Bristol and Bluefield will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.

On Wednesday night, the Princeton WhistlePigs’ game at Danville and the Elizabethton-Johnson City games were also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. On Thursday, however, the Bluefield-Bristol game was the only scheduled game not to be played.

The WhistlePigs defeated the Otterbots 17-8 at Danville and returns to Princeton tonight to wrap up the regular season with the first of a two game series with the Burlington Sock Puppets. The Bluefield Ridge Runners are slated to be in Pulaski for the first of a two game road series with the River Turtles.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Tuesday, Aug. 3

BLUEFIELD OFF

PRINCETON OFF

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Princeton at Danville, PPD

Bluefield at Bristol, PPD

Thursday, Aug. 5

Princeton 17, Danville 8

Bluefield at Bristol, CANCELLED

Friday, Aug. 6

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Aug. 7

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you