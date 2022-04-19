PRINCETON — When you’re the only game in town, you might as well make the most of it.
The Princeton softball team flouted unseasonably cold weather by rescheduling a game with Greenbrier West on Tuesday, which the Lady Tigers subsequently won, 3-2.
The game had originally been slated to be played at Charmco but Princeton’s field ultimately proved more playable in the end — after some work.
“We were supposed to play there today, and [West head softball coach Tony Hinkle] called me yesterday and said it was supposed to be warmer at our place and did we want to play here. Well, our field was about as bad as I’ve seen it, but I called him back about an hour later and said we’ll have it ready,” said Lady Tigers head coach Craig Johnson.
“I got out on the field yesterday and got all the water off and we practiced inside. Then I came back out afterward and raked it. Then I came back out at 6:30 this morning and raked it again. We had it ready. I think we were the only game played today in Mercer County.”
Hayden Jones picked up the pitching victory for the Lady Tigers, allowing two earned runs off six hits, striking out six.
She helped her own cause by driving in two runs in the fourth inning on an 0-2 count, putting Princeton ahead for keeps.
In the third inning, West’s Julia Herndon had knotted the game up 1-1 with an RBI double.
“We came out and played a good game. We’ve pitched really good this year and have played pretty decent defense. But we just haven’t hit the ball very well. We hit the ball better tonight. We didn’t have a ton of hits but we only had one strikeout.” said Johnson.
“If we hit the ball we’re a pretty good team.”
Emma Johnson, Abigail Jenkins and Skylur Rice each had hits for Princeton.
Greenbrier West’s Michaela Alley struck out one in four innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Herndon led Greenbrier West, going 2-for-3.
Princeton travels to Montcalm today to face the Lady Generals under hopefully more comfortable playing conditions. The Lady Cavaliers are slated to travel to Webster County.
