PRINCETON — After a successful season on the soccer field five Princeton Senior High School soccer players have been recently given Class AAA All-State honors by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
For the Tiger girls who had their season end in a loss to Woodrow Wilson in the sectional tournament sophomore goalkeeper Sadie Boggess and junior midfielder Laken Dye were both names to the All-Class AAA girls second team.
Three players from the boys team that made the sectional championship game were also honored. Senior Donavin Hylton was named to the All-Class AAA boys second team while fellow seniors Peyton Brown, a striker, and Cody Hall, a goalkeeper, received honorable mention status.
Late High School Basketball
RAVENSWOOD — Nathan Sampson scored 12 points and Tyler Pack added 11 and the Pipestem Christian Academy boys basketball team took a 59-35 victory at Heritage Christian for the Panthers’ first win of the season.
Jordan Stalnaker and Trey Mattox scored nine apiece for Pipestem (1-1) and Luke Rutherford pitched in eight.
Josh Scritchfield hit five 3-pointers en route to a team-leading 16 points for Heritage.
Pipestem returns to action on Monday, Dec. 2, taking on Victory Baptist Academy from Beaver at home. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.
at Heritage Christian School
PIPESTEM CHRISTAN (1-1)
Nathan Sampson 12, Tyler Pack 11, Jordan Stalnaker 9, Trey Mattox 9, Luke Rutherford 8, Logan Phillips 4, Skyler Humber 3, Jon Stalnaker 3.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN
Josh Scritchfield 16, Justin Carr 9, Nathan Brittingham 6, Ethan Frye 2, Toby Frye 2.
Pipestem...........13 18 8 20 — 59
Heritage.............11 5 9 10 — 35
3-point goals: Pipestem 4 (Jd. Stalnaker, Humber, Jn Stalnaker, Mattox) Heritages 6 (Scritchfield 5, Carr).
Hole-in-One
On Monday, November 18, Tom Rohrer of the Bluefield Elks Golf Course hit a hole-in-one on hole #7 at the Bluefield Elks Golf Course. This was a 129 yard par 3 hole. He used a hybrid club and a Titleist Velocity ball. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Bill Chapdelain, John Johnston, Chip Simmons, and Clayton Neal. The feat marked Rohrer’s seventh career hole-in-one.
