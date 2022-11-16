PRINCETON — Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo, who led the struggling Princeton football program out of the wilderness and back to state-level respectability, has resigned his coaching position in order to spend more time with his family.
Pedigo tendered his resignation on Tuesday.
“I just felt like it was time. I’m tired, man. It’s a grind. I want to spend more time at the house and have more time with family,” said Pedigo, whose son, Carter, is a sixth-grader at Princeton Middle School and whose daughter, Peyton, was a junior volleyball player at Princeton this year.
“I missed a lot of volleyball games, man, just because of the time,” Pedigo.
“It’s just demanding. When you’re the head coach, it’s a thankless job. It takes a tremendous amount of time if you do it the right way and I think we tried to do it the right way,” said Pedigo, whose team’s season ended in Friday’s 31-28 loss at George Washington in the first round of the WVSSAC Class AAA playoffs.
The Tigers finished the 2022 season at 6-4 overall after making the playoffs for the third consecutive season in a row — the first such trifecta since 1993-1995.
“I feel like with our staff and the kids that’ve played for us, we’re leaving the program better than we found it. I think it’s a good opportunity for somebody to come in and bring some new energy and continue to take this thing in the right direction,” Pedigo said. “
“I have no regrets. I feel that I’ve put my time in and given it my all. It’s time for somebody else to come in and take it,” he said.
“I’ve enjoyed the guys I’ve coached with. I’ve enjoyed the kids we’ve coached. It’s been kind of humbling because if the number of calls and text messages I’ve received … people in the coaching community around the state have reached out to me. I didn’t expect any of that, but it’s always nice for your peers to say,’Coach you did a good job.’ I’m very appreciative of that.”
During the course of the season Princeton was ranked as high as No. 5 in the WVSSAC Class AA poll. The Tigers were ranked No. 12 when the No 5 Patriots ended their season with a game-winning field goal.
“We played the hardest schedule that we’ve probably ever played at Princeton … even in the MSAC days. That’s just the way it worked out and the way those teams are. You’re looking at Parkersburg South — the No. 1 team — you’re looking at Hurricane … they finished in the Top 4. We played Lord Botetourt that lost one game this season. We were fortunate enough to beat a Bridgeport team that’s still playing in the second round,” Pedigo said.
“You look at all those teams we lost to — all of them are playing still. We played some elite competition this year and I thought we competed at a high level and we did it with 40-some kids. We didn’t have a lot of kids, but the kids we have played hard and they bought in with what we’re doing. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and our staff and appreciative of our school and communty for their support,” he said.
Pedigo, a Tigers player-alumnus, went 4-26 during his first three seasons as head coach. The turning point was his decision to install a spread RPO offense, which at first generated passing stats previously unheard of at Princeton — but at first did not translate into wins.
“I’m extremely thankful of those kids we had early on, because they fought hard and we didn’t have a ton of success. But those guys didn’t give up and kind of laid the foundation for what we did,” Pedigo said.
Things really began to change when a young, promising group of offensive and defensive linemen began to grow into their roles, spending dedicated hours in the weight room during the off-seasons. The matriculation up front not only provided more reliable protection for quarterback Grant Cochran — it also helped the Tigers complement the passing attack with an efficient running game.
Pedigo also actively worked with the Tigers’ middle school feeder programs and helped develop those players.
Cochran, who took over the starting position early in his freshman season, went on to pass for a school record 8,025 yards during his career. The Tigers went 17-11 over the past three playoff seasons and produced five all-state athletes — including Randy Moss Award winning wide receiver Ethan Parsons.
“I don’t really care about the wins and losses. We felt like if we stayed at it and did what we were supposed to do, that stuff would come. I think it speaks for itself that it did. Kids bought in and we were able to keep kids and play. We did it with our kids man. That’s probably the thing I’m most proud of. We didn’t go out and get anybody. I know these times are a little bit different but I’m still old-school in that respect,” Pedigo said.
Cochran is one of multiple senior starters who won’t be back next season, but there are other talented players — like star wide receiver Dominick Collins — who are set to return for the 2023 campaign. Cochran’s successor as signal-caller is likely already in the program.
“There are three guys I would imagine that are going to fight for [the start at quarterback] and who is not playing quarterback is going to end up playing other positions for that team,” Pedigo said. “
Pedigo will remain at Princeton High School as a special education teacher. While he will not be involved in the process of selecting his replacement, he has said that he will continue to serve as a bridge between his players and the ever-increasing numbers of college recruiters inquiring about them until his successor has been named.
“I will still help my kids that we’ve coached. I will be sending out film and doing all of that stuff. I’m not leaving anybody behind. When I sent in my letter of resignation, one thing I was adamant about … whoever that next coach is, when they walk into that locker room, everything will be taken care of. Everything will be ready for that next person. and I will do my very best to try to help whoever comes in get acclimated … however that search goes,” Pedigo said.
“I will still be at Princeton High School and I will still do anything I can to help those kids that I’ve coached,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.