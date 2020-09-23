PRINCETON — Facing a Woodrow Wilson High School boys soccer team that dominated possession all game Princeton needed to convert on its few chances — and it did so.
Princeton scored on half of its shots to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Everett K. Bailey Field Tuesday night.
The Tigers (2-2-1) scored early in both halves and withstood an onslaught of 29 shots from the Flying Eagles (3-2-3) thanks to a number of outstanding saves by goalkeeper Ashton Burgess.
“They communicated better tonight than they had all season and they showed more heart than we’ve seen in any game this year,” said Princeton head coach Robbie Fix.
Princeton scored the lone goal in the first half and then a second less than three minutes gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead having not possessed the ball for much of the time.
From that point on the Flying Eagles dominated possession sending more players forward looking to find the back of the net and were able to score twice in the second half.
“Sometimes that’s how soccer goes but our guys had a bit of adversity and they fought through it and earned the draw,” said Woodrow Wilson head coach Steve Laraba.
Burgess made nine saves in net for the Tigers including multiple spectacular ones that left the Flying Eagles shocked at how the ball did not go into the back of the net.
“He played his best game tonight, that’s what I need him doing every night,” Fix said.
The most dangerous opportunities that the Flying Eagles had to score came on free kicks in the second half which Burgess denied.
Early in the first half Woodrow Wilson had a golden opportunity to score but Burgess saved a point-blank header off a cross.
The tying goal for Woodrow Wilson came in the 71st minute after a hand ball with Hayden Johnson firing a shot into the bottom corner that could not have been saved.
“Hayden was quick to see that their keeper wasn’t in position and took the free kick” Laraba said.
Johnson cramped up in the celebration of the goal and came out but the Flying Eagles remained dangerous on their remaining three free kicks that were stopped.
For Laraba it was good to see that the team was creating plenty of good chances with all of the possession they had.
“It wasn’t like we were dominating possession of play without getting chances, we were getting chances but we just weren’t finishing,” Laraba said.
The scoring was opened in the second minute when Princeton was pressuring Woodrow Wilson and got possession of the ball on which it was spilled in the penalty area. Senior co-captain Eli Basille calmly shot the ball into the back of the empty net for the first goal of the game.
“This whole entire season when we get a break we never capitalize and we did to start the game on that one where the keeper knocked it out and Eli Basille followed it up and put it in the back of the net,” said Fix.
In the third minute of the second half Davon Edwards gained possession back at midfield and dribbled towards goal battling for the ball with the defense before using his speed to create some space and find the back of the net. That was the only shot on goal in the second half for the Tigers.
Dominating the possession in the Princeton half of the field the Flying Eagles kept trying to play through balls and were successful nine minutes after the Tigers second goal when Connor Mollohan latched on to a pass just inside the area before finding the back of the net.
Having led by two goals and see that evaporate in the second half Fix was pleased to see the team continue battling and have a few chances of their own to score.
“We could of just laid down but we didn’t, we kept fighting and we kept fighting and we gritted it out and we ended up in a draw,” Fix said.
Princeton will host Huntington Saturday at 3 p.m. while Woodrow Wilson will travel up to Huntington Thursday.
