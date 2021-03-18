PRINCETON — Princeton Senior High School head girls basketball coach Matt Smith credited a ‘total defensive effort’ for the Lady Tigers’
58-27 dismantling of Mercer County rival Bluefield at Ralph Ball Court, on Thursday night.
The Tigers videographer informed Smith that his team forced the Lady Beavers into 28 total turnovers on the evening.
“So I’d say it was a defensive effort for sure,” said Smith.
Junior guard Sadie Boggess led Princeton with 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers and going 5-for-7 at the free throw line. She had at least six steals.
“She played a phenomenal all-around game,” Smith said. “After her, our scoring was very balanced.”
Reagan Southers added nine points for the Tigers. Lauren Parrish added eight, Laken Dye chimed in with six points, Kalyn Davis added five.
Princeton takes on PikeView on Monday at home in a varsity-only game that starts at 6 p.m.
At Ralph Ball Court
Princeton 58, Bluefield 27
BLUEFIELD
Beyonka Lee 4, Iysha Williams 4, Cara Brown 4, Adrienne Brown 2, Nyasia Hanley 4, Erica Poe 3, Juamaria Jones 2, Arionna Dowell 4
PRINCETON (3-3)
Kylie Conner 2, Autumn Bane 1, Reagan Southers 9, Lauren Parrish 8, Isabella Mullins 3, Kailey Sarver 4, Laken Dye 6, Kalyn Davis 5, Aliyah Taylor 2, Sadie Boggess 18.
Bluefield ..............9 5 2 11 — 27
Princeton.......10 19 10 19 — 58
3-point goals: Bluefield 2 (Brown, Poe), Princeton (Southers, Parrish, Davis, Boggess 3)
Other Thursday Girls Games
River View 61, Chapmanville 47: Ali Morgan scored 14 points with five steals and five rebounds to lead the unbeaten Lady Raiders past Chapmanville Regional on Thursday night.
Trista Lester added 12 points for River View (6-0) and distributed six assists. Sheridan Calhoun had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, also collecting four steals and four assists. Katie Bailey had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Hallie Blair led Chapmanville with 20 points. Jaden Thompson added 10 points.
The Lady Raiders play James Monroe at home on Friday.
Middle School Sports
Boys Basketball
PikeView 37, Princeton 30: Braedy Johnston and Austin Bennett scored 10 points apiece lead PikeView (5-1) Marquel Lowe scored 11 points to lead Princeton. Chance Barker added nine.
In JV action, PikeView beat Princeton 51-38: Ryan Robinette score 16 points for PikeView (6-0) and Elijah Hall added 12. Kaden Davis led Princeton with 14 points. Daniel Jennings added 12.
PikeView plays Glenwood at home on Monday.
Glenwood 41, Montcalm 26: Dylan Canterbury scored 12 to lead the Wildcats. Chance Watkins chipped in seven points. Tristan Cline scored 10 to pace the Generals. Dylan Simpson scored eight.
