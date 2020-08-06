PRINCETON — The dates for the first day of high school girls soccer practices and games in West Virginia have been set but could still be changed — or even canceled — at any point during the season.
Facing a schedule that could be altered at any point without warning, the Princeton High School girls soccer team is focusing on making the most of every time they step out on the field in spite of all the uncertainty about fall sports playing condensed seasons.
“We just don’t know what this season holds for us. It could end at any moment. So I’ve tried to tell them, make the most of it when they can,” said Princeton High girls soccer head coach Michelle Dye.
In Virginia, soccer is a spring sport. When all high school spring sports were cancelled this past March due to the coronavirus pandemic, VHSL soccer was a casualty. Many of the Tigers, who are familiar with players from the other side of the state line, are nervous after seeing their own season delayed. They remain hopeful that what happened in Virginia won’t occur to them. Many of Dye’s players have already experienced having their spring sports seasons canceled.
“I think delaying the season ... it kind of has a lot of the girls nervous as to what’s going to happen. Are we going to actually get to play? And then you see Virginia schools ... how they moved their [fall sports] seasons to the spring,” Dye said.
The Tigers feel they have a strong team this year that is improved from last year’s squad that dealt with the injury bug. Princeton has a key group of experienced players that are expected to lead the team.
“We’re excited, we should be fairly decent,” Dye said. “We’ve been in some rebuilding years these past few years but actually have a good strong group of seniors and juniors and some talented freshmen and sophomores.”
Princeton was able to conduct its three-week summer practice period in July. A group of 23 players got together for workouts ahead of the start of practice August 17.
“They were just so excited to get back together and to be out on the field, and to be able to do something with their friends,” Dye said. “Those three weeks just gave them some hope and they were excited to be there.”
The start of the season being pushed back two weeks means that Princeton lost three games on its schedule. The Tigers will now open their season with a trip to Woodrow Wilson. The three games needing to be either rescheduled or cancelled are Bluefield, Shady Spring and Washington.
The game against Washington High will not be rescheduled Dye said. She is trying to see where she can fit the other two games against local schools into the 2020 schedule.
The Tigers face a tough campaign this year. Many of Princeton’s 2020 opponents come from the Mountain State Athletic Conference, which the school left in early 2015.
Those games require more travel and Dye is waiting to see whether they can go ahead or if she has to overhaul the Tigers schedule.
“Our schedule is real similar to when we used to play in the MSAC so we had picked up a bunch of AAA schools so I’m just waiting to see what happens with those schools before I redo my schedule,” Dye said.
If Dye is able to reschedule those two games or has to move other games, she does not want the players to play more than three games a week. Three games in a week is a difficult task with a very limited time to recover and practice before the next game, she said.
“When you load them down with games they’re so fatigued that that’s when the injuries increase and we definitely don’t want any of that. So I like playing two games a week,” Dye said.
This summer the team has been focused on doing individual work with the soccer ball while separated by physical distancing. Their aim is to keep improving and be ready for when the practices and games begin.
“One of their goals this summer is that they have to do 1,000 touches a day at home with their soccer ball and they’re competing against each other,” Dye said. “If they’re out there touching the ball and working on that, they don’t realize how much they’re actually doing to improve their skills.”
The players being in shape for the start of practices August 17 will allow Dye to spend less of the Tigers’ precious pre-season practice time on conditioning.
The team is excited about what they can do this year and have the confidence that they can have success this year despite playing a difficult schedule.
“We are going to have a tough schedule so we’re probably going to have a few bumps in the road. But I think they realize they can definitely play at this level with the AAA teams.” Dye said.
