PRINCETON — Sissonville laid a 6-0 defeat onto the Princeton girls soccer team on Thursday evening at Everette K. Bailey Field.
It’s no fun to lose, but that’s the price you pay when you choose to play a tough schedule, head coach Michelle Dye figures.
The Tigers (2-2-2) have taken their lumps while toughening up a fairly young lineup. But Dye hopes that it’ll all pay dividends when sectional time rolls around.
Unbeaten Sissonville (6-0) is a Class AA opponent, but obviously a good one. The Princeton girls haven’t looked to dodge anyone in the past. There’s no reason to expect them to now.
“They’re a solid team ... they have a lot of talent. They’re really good players,” Dye said of the Indians.
This years team is an unusually young one for Dye, including several players who never played soccer before. But her senior veterans Sadie Boggess and Lauren Parrish have provided a solid nucleus of leadership that has helped to bring the young ones along.
“In the past Sadie has always been my starting goalkeeper, but she’s also my top field player. This year I’ve had Sadie on the field instead of in the goal. I think so far she’s scored nine or 10 goals on the season. Lauren Parrish is kind of our playmaker and leads the team in assists. She can play defense and offense ... she can play anywhere,” Dye said.
Freshman Brie Bane and sisters Peyton and Zoey Agnew.
The Tigers haven’t had any easy games so far. Princeton tied Greenbrier East 2-2 on Tuesday night. The Tigers have also tied Woodrow Wilson 2-2, losing to Oak Hill 3-0.
“We’ve had four games in a row with some really strong competition,” said Dye, whose team has had some success not getting caught up in as many COVID protocols as other area sports programs.
“Luckily, we haven’t been affected by it since the first part of August,” she said.
The Tigers are scheduled to return to action at Midland Trail on Tuesday, with Senior Night scheduled for Thursday night’s clash with county rival clash at Everette K in Princeton.
“I think they’re improving every game. I’m seeing huge improvements with them ... the girls have such a strong work ethic. They fight to the end and they don’t give up. I think that’s where we’re going to pull most of our momentum from this year. We’ve competed with every team in the section so far. I’m feeling pretty confident. I think our section will be very competitive this year,” Dye said.
