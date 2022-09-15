EAST RIVER — The Princeton girls soccer team collected a 2-0 victory over Mercer County rival Bluefield at East River Soccer Complex, on Thursday night.
Asia Collins initiated scoring for the Tigers with an unassisted goal.
Emme Morrison added an insurance goal for Princeton off a cross from Reagan Southers.
Princeton goalkeeper Zoey Agnew recorded the clean sheet.
The Tigers are slated to play Capital at home on Saturday in a 10 a.m. match. The Lady Beavers will play Poca at home Saturday in a 1 p.m. match.
Boys Soccer
MCA 4, Kings Warriors 1
PRINCETON — Briar Lucas scored a pair of goals and Shaye Basham had a pair of assists and Mercer Christian Academy defeated the visiting Kings Warriors of Summers County at home on Thursday.
Lucas initiated scoring off an MJ Patton assist at the 26th minute. Toby Bailey added another goal off a Landon Murnahan pass in the 38th minute, giving MCA a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Lucas scored his second goal off a Basham assist in the 47th minute.
The Kings Warriors responded with their lone goal in the 74th minute. Two minutes later, Murnahan scored a goal off a Murnahan assist for the final margin.
Karis Trump had six saves in goal for the Cavaliers (6-2).
The MCA middle school team rode goals from Ella Botts, Dylan Jones and Eli Patton en route to a 3-2 win over Princeton Middle School. Jake Stull and Jaxon Monagan had a goal apiece for Princeton.
MCA plays at Princeton in a 5 p.m. match on Monday.
