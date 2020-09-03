BECKLEY — A goal with 30 seconds left in the game from Laken Dye gave the Princeton High girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Woodrow Wilson Thursday.
After a lightning delay and seconds away from a second consecutive draw Dye scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Isabella Mullens. It was Dye’s fourth goal in two games of her senior season.
Mullens, Teja Robinson, Kaya Houghland and Riley Riggs anchored the Tigers defense that held the Flying Eagles scoreless for 80 minutes.
Sadie Boggess made 10 saves for Princeton and Woodrow Wilson goalkeeper Ally Arthur had six saves.
Princeton has its first home game of the season September 8 when it welcomes in PikeView at 5 p.m for the Tigers Senior Night.
NFHS/ACEP
Coaching Class
An NFHS/ACEP coaching class will be held on September 12 and 13 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.