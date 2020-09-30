GARNDER — The Princeton High School girls soccer team continued its high-scoring ways Wednesday night with an 8-0 win over PikeView.
The Tigers picked up their second victory over the Panthers this season powered by four goals from senior Laken Dye.
Lauren Parish and Kailyn Davis each had two goals in the commanding victory. Two assists were delivered by Sadie Boggess while Kylie Conner and Kristlynn Addison each had one.
The shutout was preserved by four saves in goal from senior Alexis Agnes.
Princeton hits the road today as it faces Greenbrier East.
BOYS SOCCER
PikeView 6, Princeton 2: After a defensive battle that say only one goal scored in the first meeting of the team the Panthers and Tigers combined for eight the second time around Wednesday night with PikeView coming out on top.
It was the second win of the season over Princeton for PikeView (5-1) who had four players score led by two apiece from Kobey Taylor-Williams and Kaleb Dunn
Gage Damewood scored a goal and had an assist along with a goal from Alex Patton. Taylor-Williams and Dunn both had singular assists.
Dylan Blake was solid in goal for the Panthers making eight saves.
Both of the Tigers goals came from Ben Broyles.
PikeView travels to Greenbrier East today while Princeton heads up to Beckley to face Woodrow Wilson.
