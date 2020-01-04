PRINCETON — Princeton girls basketball coach Tracy Raban could sense it even before tip-off on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers, playing less than 17 hours after a road victory, were out of sync.
“I had a bad feeling about it, watching warmups,” she said after the Ripley Vikings ran off to a 52-34 win. “We were just flat.”
The Tigers (5-5) could not get good looks on offense around the well-spaced and technically proficient defense of Ripley (6-1) in a battle of Class AAA programs on the Coach Ralph Ball Court.
Princeton, seeking its fourth win in a row, led for less than two minutes of the first quarter, courtesy of driving baskets by freshman Kylie Conner and junior Laken Dye. Ripley’s only senior, guard Katlyn Sarver, put the visitors ahead for good with the first of her three 3-pointers in a five-minute span.
Raban’s full-court press puzzled the Vikings for awhile. Ripley head coach John Kennedy said that ended when his players “were able to get their heads up and look toward the basket.”
The home team missed 10 of its first 11 field-goal attempts of the second quarter. Ripley’s offense was far from perfect on the other end, but was enough to push its lead into double digits on Sarver’s fourth and final trey, creating a 24-14 margin.
Raban said about Sarver, “We knew it. We knew she was a shooter. But we just weren’t moving on defense.”
Kennedy said that Sarver “has been solid all year for us.”
After trailing 31-20 at halftime, Princeton whittled its deficit down to eight points when Dye followed up her own miss with a bucket producing a 34-26 score. The Vikings connected on five of their six possessions in the rest of the quarter, taking a 46-28 lead at the buzzer on a wide-open layup by Kaylei Blackburn.
Raban soon sent some of her reserve players onto the court, and afterward said she was pleased that they got some varsity experience.
“Why not, in that situation?” Raban asked rhetorically after the game. “The team is full of young kids, so let’s get those kids in, and get them some experience on the varsity level, because maybe next year — maybe this year — we might be relying on them.”
Freshman Kiara Porterfield drove determinedly for the first field goal of the fourth quarter and ended up with four of Princeton’s six points in the final period.
A freshman for Ripley, McKenna Hall, took scoring honors in the game with 19 points and added seven rebounds. Sarver had 14 points and four boards, and Blackburn scored 12 points.
Dye had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead Princeton. Taylor Scott, after scoring 18 in Princeton’s 11-point win at James Monroe on Friday night, scored six points on Saturday.
Raban said, “We came off a big victory last night. It was a very intense game at James Monroe. But I felt like we would have some momentum coming off that game because it was a hard-fought game down there, and a big win for us on the road.”
“But we definitely showed up flat. I tried to tell them that Ripley was a very well-coached basketball team and that they weren’t going to just lay down for us — and they didn’t. We didn’t respond from the get-go.”
She said the Vikings are “fundamentally sound. They’re not going to stand around on the offensive end of the floor; they’re going to move, and we weren’t moving with them. There was no talking, no moving on the defensive end of the floor.
“They flat-out out-hustled us. They were on every loose ball, every rebound (ended up) in their hands.”
Kennedy, in his fourth year as Ripley head coach, said, “I thought we handled the adversity of a long road trip pretty well today. … I would attribute our (6-1) start to our defensive effort. Our communication’s getting better on the defensive end.”
He said, “Hats off to Coach Raban. She does a great job. Her team this year is extremely young, and we’ll have to be looking out for them over the next two to three years.”
He added that Scott was “an extremely good player (who) is always hard to game-plan against.”
Raban said that she was “a little disappointed today. I hate to end it and not come back for another week on it. But we’ll straighten things up on Monday at practice, and move forward.”
The Tigers do not play again until next Saturday, Jan. 11, when they will host another Class AAA foe, Capital High School.
Raban was asked if Princeton’s lethargy was due to a Saturday afternoon start time or if it was “just one of those games” that a youthful squad experiences.
“Well, I’m hoping it’s ‘just one of those games,’ “ she said, “because we’ve got a bunch of Saturdays (with games), every Saturday this month. … Hopefully we can bounce back next Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.