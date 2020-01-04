LERONA - Deborah Lynn Branham, 52, of Rocky Bank Road, Lerona, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Stonewall Jackson Hospital, Weston, WV. Born January 15, 1967, in Montpelier, ID, she was the daughter of Eugene Branham and the late Linda Hinkle Branham Foley. Deborah loved her family and work…