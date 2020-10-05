PRINCETON — Princeton veteran goalkeeper Sadie Boggess can be a comforting presence in the frame for the Tigers girls soccer team. When she’s turned loose on the field, she can be a disquieting presence for opponents.
A Boggess header in the second half held up to give Princeton a 2-1 win over visiting Woodrow Wilson in a girls soccer nailbiter at Everette K. Bailey Field, on Tuesday night.
Boggess, who has started in goal for Princeton for three years, has been called to the field on several occasions this season with positive effect. Her second half dagger came off of a Laken Dye corner kick. Boggess ran into the chaotic crush of players in front of the net and headed the ball into the back of the net.
Dye finished with a goal and an assist for the Tigers (5-3-2), giving Princeton an equalizer to tie the Flying Eagles 1-1 late in the first half. Lauren Parish played Dye a through ball for the assist.
Sophia Hall initiated scoring for Woodrow Wilson near the 20-minute mark with an unassisted goal.
Woodrow had 14 shots on goal and Princeton had 13. Beckley goalkeeper Ally Arthur had seven saves. Goalie Mya Smith had eight saves for the Tigers.
Princeton travels to Oak Hill Wednesday.for a 7:30 p.m. match.
MCA 7, Lewisburg Baptist 0: Three Cavaliers had two goals apiece as MCA varsity soccer bagged the Lions in Lewisburg.
Zack Coleman, Shaye Basham and M.J. Patton had two goals apiece for the Cavs (4-2-1). Steven Belcher also had a goal.
Isaiah Sluss collected the shutout in goal for MCA, which plays at James Monroe at 5:30 p.m. today.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
