PRINCETON — The Princeton girls basketball team collected a 44-39 win over visiting Oak Hill at Ralph Ball Court, on Tuesday night.
Maddie Stull scored 12 points to pace the Lady Tigers (10-3) and Kylie Conner added 10 poinyts.
Samiyah Lynch scored 14 points to pace the Lady Red Devils.
Princeton travels to Woodrow Wilson on Thursday night.
Montcalm 49
Meadow Bridge 33
MONTCALM — Makenzie Crews scored 19 points and distributed seven assists to lead the Lady Generals to a regular season victory over their visiting regional opponent.
Tori Sizemore added 10 points for Montcalm (5-7) and Peyton Lester had eight points.
Kiersten Rozzelle scored 16 points to lead the Lady Wildcats.
Montcalm travels to Independence on Thursday.
Twin Valley 52
Hurley 21
PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — Haylee Moore scored 19 points while pulling down nine rebounds and blocking four shots and the Lady Panthers defeated the visiting Lady Rebels in BDD girls action.
Kamryn Vance added nine points, eight steals and three assists.
Boys Basketball
Westside 66
PikeView 65
GARDNER — With five seconds remaining the Panthers missed a floater and a chance for a tip-back until time expired in a game with their visiting sectional mates.
Shandell Adkins led the Renegades with 15 points. Hunter Lester added 12 points and Dale Bledsoe contributed 11 points.
Jared Vestal scored 23 points to pace the Panthers, while Dylan Blake added 13 points and David Thomas scored 11 points.
PikeView travels to Independence on Thursday for another regular season scrap between sectional foes.
Mount View 58, MCA 54
PRINCETON — Tony Bailey fired up 21 points and the Golden Knights collected a road win over the Cavaliers.
Brendon Rotenberry and TJ Bell added 10 points apiece for Mount View.
Sam Boothe had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead MCA (17-5). Tanner Keathley added 15 points and Shea Basham added 10 points.
MCA plays Grace Christian on Friday at home. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Liberty 65, Summers County 43
HINTON — Adam Drennen scored 20 points and Adam McGhee added 19 on the way to a 65-43 victory over Summers County.
Cruz Testerman had 16 in the loss for Summers County.
Liberty (4-7) hosts Independence Friday at 7:30 p.m. Summers County (5-7) hosts Greenbrier West on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Hurley 42, Twin Valley 30
PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — Landon Bailey scord 21 points and Landon Adkins added 11 points and the Rebels outgunned the Panthers in a BDD boys game.
Hayden Fuller scored 10 points to pace Twin Valley. Jeighkob Cooper added eight points.
Late Results
High School Boys
MCA 67, Pipestem Christian 32
PRINCETON — Tanner Keathley scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers (16-4) past Pipestemp Christian on Saturday.
Sam Boothe recorded a triple double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Briar Lucas scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. MJ Patton also added 13 points. Shaye Basham added 8 points and 5 steals.
Tyler Pack led the Panthers with 11 points and Luke Rutherford added 8.
Graham 58, Virginia High 54
BRUSHFORK — David Graves exploded for 33 points to lead the G-Men past visiting Virginia High in a SWD contest on Monday.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 16 points for Graham.
The G-Men travel to Galax on Wednesday.
Nicholas County 59
Summers County 40
HINTON — Colby Pisher scored 21 points to lead Nicholas County in a 59-40 victory over the Bobcats on Monday.
Wesley Hill added 12 for the Grizzlies.
Cruz Testerman scored 14 points to pace Summers County.
MCA 60, River View 54
BRADSHAW — Sam Boothe lead the Cavaliers with 32 points in a road win over the Raiders on Monday.
Tanner Keathley added nine points. MJ Patton had eight points and eight rebounds. Briar Lucas had seven points and 5 rebounds. Shaye Basham distributed four assists.
Daniel Dobbs who scored 15 points to lead River View. Malek Woodson added 10.
MCA plays on Tuesday night at home against Mount View at 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Ft. Chiswell 55, Bland County 39
ROCKY GAP, Va. — Ashley Roark scored 24 points to lead the Lady Pioneers past the Lady Bears in a Mountain Empire District victory.
Sidney Underwood added 11 points for Fort Chiswell and Blair Jackson added 10 points.
McKenzie Tindall scored 15 points to pace Bland County.
Middle School Boys
MCA 31, Pipestem Christian 30
PRINCETON — Mercer Christian (10-5) defeated Pipestem Christian 31-30 on Saturday. Dylan Jones and Adam Jones both scored 8 points to lead the Cavaliers past Pipesten Christian on Saturday.
Eli Patton scored 5 points and Bowen Patton and Elias Sharp added 4 points each.
Isaiah Dove scored 11 points to lead the Panthers.
MCA plays at home on Thursday against St. Francis at 5 p.m.
