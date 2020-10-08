OAK HILL — The Princeton High School girls soccer team lost Wednesday night to Oak Hill 2-1 in an evenly-matched game.
The Red Devils and Tigers had 16 and 15 shots respectively with both goals for Oak Hill coming from Kiya Babkirk.
The lone goal for Princeton was from Laken Dye off a Lauren Parish assist.
Miah Smith made eight saves in goal for Princeton and Oak Hill goalkeeper Eden Gilkey had seven.
Princeton’s next game is Tuesday when it hosts Spring Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.