PRINCETON — Sadie Boggess stepped up when it counted.
The senior scored the last seven points for Princeton in the final three minutes on Thursday night as the Tigers turned the tables on the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles, taking a 52-48 girls basketball win on the Coach Ralph Ball Court.
“I was feeling it,” said Boggess, who scored 23 points overall. “My teammates, they did a great job passing. ... We work very well together.”
She said the Beckley (2-9) team provided “great competition.”
In all honesty, the Princeton defense had a lot to do with the outcome, as Beckley’s unit went 0-for-3 from the floor in that late-ditch span.
The final defensive rebound belonged to Kalyn Davis, who snagged the ball while lying with her back on the floor — and had possession just long enough for the Princeton bench to call a timeout with 16.5 seconds left.
“They willed themselves, because they wanted it that badly,” said Princeton (9-2) head coach Matt Smith. “We’re not going to make all the open shots we take, but we can work our tails off on the defensive end. ... We’re going to, somehow, find a way.”
“Woodrow’s got some very, very good, great basketball players.”
The defenses of both squads made their presence known. The Tigers went 15 of 40 from the field, while the Flying Eagles made 18 or 44 attempts. However, at the free throw line, Princeton had a 16-for-23 night and their guests were 9-for-12.
The game was tied seven times. Woodrow led 8-1 early and limited Princeton to 2-for-8 in field-goal attempts in the first quarter, which concluded with the Beckleyans ahead 8-7.
Woodrow went on a late 7-1 run in the fourth period and took a 48-44 lead on a hook shot by Olivia Ziolkowski with 3:05 to go.
The next Princeton trip down the floor resulted in a foul call on the Flying Eagles, and a comment from the Woodrow bench resulted in a technical foul.
Boggess sank both technical free throws, and Davis made one of her two attempts, and Princeton trailed by one point. Boggess hit her fifth and final trey of the night in the final minute to put the Tigers ahead for good.
Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said about the technical foul, “That was the game, right there. That was the game.”
“But no excuses,” he said. “We came to play. Our girls, I thought, played hard. I thought they laid it on the line. They didn’t loaf; they gave 100 percent effort. We just didn’t do it enough to overcome some of the adversity that took place during the game.”
Ziolkowski lead the Flying Eagles with 18 points. Another senior, Adriana Lawm cguooed us 12 and Abby Dillon had 10.
Princeton plays at PikeView on Monday and hosts Oak Hill on Tuesday.
“We’re getting momentum back (after a long layoff),” Boggess said. “It just felt good to be with a bunch of girls who are great teammates.”
“My teammates got the job done, and that’s all that matters.”
Woodrow Wilson travels to play at Parkersburg South on Saturday. Next Thursday, the Flying Eagles will host Princeton on the Beckley court.
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
Princeton 52, Woodrow Wilson 48
Woodrow Wilson...8 14 14 12 — 48
Princeton ...............7 18 9 18 — 52
WOODROW WILSON (2-9)
Olivia Ziolkowski 7 2-2 18, Josie Cross 2 0-0 4, Abby Dillon 41-2 10, Mya Wooton 1 0-0 2, Bella Staples 0 2-2 2, Adriana Law 4 4-6 12. Totals 18 9-12 48.
PRINCETON (9-2)
Kylie Conner 1 4-6 7, Maddie Stull 2 1-2 5, Lauren Parish 5 6-8 16, Kalyn Davis 0 1-2 1, Sadie Boggess 7 4-5 23. Totals 15 16-23 52.
3-point goals — WW 3 (Ziolkowski 2, Dillon 1); PSHS 6 (Boggess 5, Conner 1). Total fouls — WW 16, PSHS 13. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — WW bench. JV game — PSHS won 42-28.
