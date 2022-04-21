MONTCALM — A number sometimes thought to be bad luck brought positive vibes to the Princeton Senior High softball team’s scoreline on Wednesday.
The Tigers cracked 13 hits in a 13-0 victory over the Montcalm Lady Generals on a sunny spring day at Tina Casey Field. The game was called after five innings of play.
Sophomore pitcher-slugger Emma Johnson put up some impressive numbers for Princeton (4-12). She smashed a pair of two-run homers in the first and last inning, and in between singled to drive in two more runs on a 4-for-4 day at the plate. She scored four runs herself.
The left-handed hitter said that when she goes to bat, “I just clear my mind of everything, and just think, ‘Line drive. Hit the ball.’ “
Johnson also struck out Montcalm batters in each of her five innings in the circle – including three strikeouts in the third and fifth.
She’s been pitching now for six years. Asked about what led to her improvement on the softball field, she said, “I worked every day. Every night, I was in the barn — pitching, hitting, doing something softball related.”
Her coach and dad, Craig Johnson, said, “She’s been working on her swing a lot, the last week, and it really showed today.”
Riley Riggs, Princeton’s speedy leadoff batter, “was real big for us today,” the coach said. Riggs went 3-for-3 and scored each time she reached bases.
Skylur Rice, who also tallied three runs, accounting for the game’s final score total with an impressive homer to center field. Craig Johnson said that Rice “hits the ball hard.”
Sophomore Abigail Jenkins tripled and doubled, and the Tigers also got hits from Abbigail Farley, Hayden Jones, Peyton Pedigo and Zoey Agnew.
Emma Johnson said the offensive display was “exciting. I’m glad they got in the groove, and they started hitting as well.”
Montcalm (7-10) collected its first hit in the fourth, a single past shortstop by senior Natalie Sigmon. The Lady Generals’ other hits were fifth-inning singles by Danni Browning and Allison Turner.
Montcalm head coach Cindy Havens said, “We hit the ball, but we hit it at people.”
On the other hand, Princeton’s bats were hot on a day when the temperature again exceeded 60 degrees in Mercer County.
The Tigers took an immediate 2-0 lead in the first on Emma Johnson’s homer to right field after Riggs had crafted a bunt single. Neither side scored in the second inning, but the visitors put together five straight hits in the top of the third to pile up four more runs.
“Honestly, they smashed it today,” Havens said of Princeton’s offense.
Sigmon kept battling as the Lady Generals’ pitcher.
Havens said, “You can’t control all hits; hitters are going to hit the ball. She (Sigmon) does a really good job of trying to keep them off-balance, throwing different pitches.”
The Tigers have a full plate of games ahead. Princeton will host Capital High today and South Charleston on Friday. On Saturday, Princeton travels to Bluefield to play Grundy at 10 a.m. and the Beavers at noon.
“You sort of get used to it,” Craig Johnson said of the busy schedule.
Montcalm is scheduled to host Charleston Catholic on Friday. The Generals, who have a handful of seniors and several inexperienced girls scattered through the lineup, will continue their learning experience. Havens, Montcalm’s seasoned coach of 33 years, will take it in stride.
“It feels good just to be in the sun, actually,” Havens said. “It’s been a long, cold season.”
At Tina Casey Field
Princeton ……. 204 34 – 13 13 0
Montcalm …… 000 00 — 0 3 3
Emma Johnson and Abigail Jenkins. Natalie Sigmon and T. White.
