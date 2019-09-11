PRINCETON — It took one set for the Princeton Tigers to find their serve.
Once they did, they were unstoppable.
The Tigers volleyball team served up 29 aces in a 18-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 interstate victory over the Tazewell Bulldogs Tuesday night at Ralph Ball Court, in Princeton.
The first game only saw three aces from the Tigers who increased it to six in the second set before 12 in the third set and 8 in the clinching one.
Leading the charge for the Tigers was sophomore Haylie McPherson who had 10 aces.
“The serves helped us tremendously,” Princeton head volleyball coach Ronald Moreland said.
The third set saw three straight aces by Olivia McKinney to begin to separate the teams and then McPherson put the set out of reach with fix aces in a span of six points.
The 12 aces in the set were one less than the total points for the Bulldogs and the Tigers had six faults in that set.
The diminutive McPherson had a double-double with 11 assists and managed to pick up four kills when playing on the front row.
“We’re a young team, we’ve got two seniors and Haylie is one of two sophomores that are part of our varsity group and they’re stepping up and I’m asking a lot,” Moreland said.
The other sophomore, Karmellia Perkins, had a solid game with four aces, two kills and one block.
Tazewell broke off a 6-0 scoring run early in the first set to pull away with Sammi Cline serving two aces and Madison Wimmer running the offense with five assists.
It is a new rotation for Princeton, and they struggled in that first set but were able to clean those mistakes up.
“I think the girls were a little nervous, this rotation we’ve only practiced since Friday so it’s still kind of new and they’re getting use to each other,” Moreland said.
To bounce back with a dominating second set where Sam Ellison led the team with four kills and Bryce Winfrey chipped in three was encouraging.
“As a coach that’s the kind of thing you look for, them to rebound and comeback when things didn’t go right the first time and for them to bounce back and do it in such commanding fashion I’m proud of them for that, that’s a lot of mental toughness on their part,” Moreland said.
The final set saw the Bulldogs fight back from an eight-point deficit to get within one of the Tigers, but they were unable to complete the comeback as kills from three different players sealed the victory for Princeton.
Leading that comeback was Payton Harvey who had five kills in the fourth set just seeming to jump higher than anyone else and putting the ball into the corners.
Bethany Burks had three aces in the final set and seven for the match to go along with a pair of kills. She was a key part of the defense with numerous digs to keep points alive for the Tigers.
Ellison led the Tigers with nine kills on the night and chipped in four aces of her own.
For the Bulldogs Wimmer led the team with nine assists, five aces and four kills. Alexa Boardwine was solid at the net with numerous blocks along with four kills and one block.
Princeton now hits the road for a match against Graham Thursday.
