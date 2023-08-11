PRINCETON — The whoops and cheers could be heard half a block away from Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton as the noon hour approached on Monday.
Simulating a goal-line running play, seven Princeton Senior High football players were confined to a narrow rectangle. Depending on which side of the line of scrimmage the athlete was on, the goal at the snap of the ball was simply to get it into the end zone — or to stop the offense from doing so.
Their teammates, bunched around that rectangle, were loud, supportive, and still intensely engaged – and appeared to be loving the competition, even after a long, hot morning practice.
“Our practices are much more intense than they have been in the past,” new Princeton head coach Keith Taylor said on Tuesday.
“High school football is a precious and incredible thing. No matter where you play,” he said. “It’s these guys you’ve been growing up with. It’s the community feel, of Friday night lights.
“I just want these guys to enjoy every day that they’re out there. That’s even through a random Tuesday during August. And if you can get ‘em excited about a random Tuesday at nine o’clock in the morning, Friday night is EASY.
“That’s our goal, here.”
The Tigers will soon get their first taste of hitting someone other than a teammate in this calendar year. A scrimmage against William Fleming High School from Roanoke will begin at noon Saturday at Hunnicutt Stadium, open to the public.
The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 25, at Lincoln County High School.
“In my opinion, I think we could play today,” Taylor said on Tuesday. “I think our guys are really ready to get after it. Xs and Os, we’ve still got a lot of things we’ve got to clean up. But physically, I like where we’re at. I think we’re getting in better shape, each and every day. …
“We’re tired of hitting each other. We’re ready to hit the ground running, and get after Lincoln County.”
Senior all-state lineman Eli Campbell said he’s been “really impressed” with the energy of his team. “Guys have been flying around. We’ve got a lot of new people that have adjusted well. … We’re looking like a sharp squad.”
He said that when preseason practice began last week, “Our defense lined up, and I looked (around and said), ‘Man, our personnel’s pretty good!’ We’ve got guys that can play, all over the field, so I don’t think people should expect to score a lot of points on the Tigers.”
“I think we should have large success.”
Commenting on the upbeat vibes at practice, Taylor said, “It’s just an attitude.” That begins with his coaching staff, he said. “Football is very taxing, on coaches as well as players … so, a lot of the time that you’re putting in, it has to be for the love of the game.”
Referring to coaching staffs, Taylor said, “if we’re not excited about practice, and we’re not excited about what we’re doing … the kids are going to not want to be there. And, you know, kids pick up on that very quickly.”
“My whole thing is, I’ve always been a positive guy. I always think that it’s contagious, and the more energy or positivity that you have out there, the easier it is to get everybody to buy in. And I think that’s what’s happened.”
He credited a “God-given ability … to be able to go out there and get people excited about things.”
He said, “I asked them (the team) at the beginning of the season, ‘Where do you guys want to be?’ Everybody wants to win a state championship. Well, you’re not going to win a state championship if you don’t practice just as hard as you possibly can on a random Tuesday. Or a random Wednesday.
“You’re taking care of your body. You’re not getting in trouble at school. And that’s the thing that these guys have got to understand. Everybody can TALK about doing it. But, it’s really living it, every single day.”
“So what you’re called to do is to be here, and give effort for two hours, and that’s all you have to do. So while you’re here, let’s enjoy it, because we’ve got to be here anyway.
“I think we’re starting to get that mentality. I think it’s always been around – I just think that oftentimes, as coaches, we get caught up in the Xs and Os, and the ‘pieces,’ and all these different (practice) periods and the way we structure practice – and we forget that football’s fun.”
“And these kids, when they were little, they weren’t worried about periods, and all that stuff. They were worried about tackling the guy with the football. And, that’s it!”
