PRINCETON — Like the rest of his colleagues, Princeton Senior High School head football coach Chris Pedigo hasn’t liked the departures from normal routines that the COVID-19 pandemic has foisted upon high school sports in general and high school football in particular. But after Monday’s first day of official practice at Hunnicutt Stadium, there was at least one positive difference he noted.
From both the physical and mental standpoints, his players are much further along at the official start of practice than they otherwise might have been.
“With us being able to practice the last 10 weeks in some capacity, I feel like it was an easy transition and the guys were relaxed. I think the guys were excited to know that we were actually starting the season with all the uncertainty. We had a good day yesterday. The kids were happy to be there and it was a good day,” Pedigo said.
He noted that the majority of his players — and the core contributors especially — have shown up throughout the various phases of conditioning this summer.
“The way the WVSSAC did it in phases and started it in Phase I where we were pretty much doing off-field work and then Phase II where we could go on-field in groups and in the weight room and Phase III transitioning to pretty much having our whole team out there ... I think after what the WVSSAC did ... our kids’ bodies are acclimated,” he said.
Pedigo looks forward to finding out what the Tigers’ adjustment time will actually be after the team finally starts practicing in full pads. But so far, so good.
He admitted he wasn’t particularly happy with the longer, incremental practice structure from the standpoint of the time it took away from players’ and coaches’ family activities during July. But there is no denying some of the apparent benefits to the players.
“Since we had that three-week period, I think we had a lot of retention. So yesterday, our day one and day two install was combined into one practice because of what we had already done in that three week period as opposed to doing it at the first week or middle of June. We felt like as a team, we’re in a good spot offensively and defensively because of having that later three-week period,” he said.
There were no unexpected additions to the squad who arrived on Monday, he said.
“Everybody who showed up, I expected. We had one kid transfer in that the [Mercer County School Board] deemed ineligible. He would have been a welcome addition but that had already been decided. We had a young man come in from Kentucky who was in the school last year and decided not to play but I think he’s going to play this year for us. I think he’s going to start at right tackle for us. He’s a good-looking kid and he’s been working in the weight room with us since December. So we’re excited about him. But there’s nobody who just showed up yesterday or even in the last couple of weeks that we weren’t expecting,” Pedigo said.
Princeton is slated to open its season on Sept. 4 against Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium, the first of two scheduled gridiron meetings between the Tigers and the Beavers this season. One of Princeton’s scheduled opponents — Lincoln County — is currently ranked Code Orange according to the color-coded coronavirus metrics system deployed by the West Virgina DHHR and Department of Education. Under Code Orange, a team can practice, but may not play in games. Princeton isn’t slated to host the Panthers until Oct. 23, however. Pedigo trusts it won’t be an issue by then.
“I feel good. Obviously, it’s like what the Governor said. We hope that the communities help each other and try to follow the guidelines and do what we’re supposed to do. It looks a little bit different in the locker rooms and on the sidelines and it’ll look a lot different on Friday nights. But we’re trying to do what we can to ensure that we play and we think and hope others are doing the same thing,” he said.
“It’s week-to-week. But we feel good where we’re at right now and we feel like we’re going to get an opportunity to play. And that’s what these kids want,” he said.
