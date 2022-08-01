PRINCETON — The Princeton High School football program recently began its official fall practice schedule in a spirit of optimism that has become the norm at Hunnicutt Stadium under head coach Chris Pedigo.
The Tigers turnout is by no means vast for a Class AAA West Virginia program — just a little north of 50 — but Pedigo’s kids know what’s expected of them.
Also the roster includes a record-setting quarterback in Grant Cochran, a junior wide receiver, Dominic Collins, who is already attracting college offers and a solid offensive line corps, headed by returning all-stater Eli Campbell.
Princeton expects to compete, and they’ve developed the habit of doing so in an interesting fashion.
“It’s not like we’ve got a ton of kids. But we are going to have a freshman football team this year and have them playing a five-game schedule, which is something we haven’t done in 20-some years. My feeling is that we’re just trying to provide more player development and get more kids the opportunity to play. They can finish their season at the end of September or we will combine our JV and freshman team and finish out the JV schedule,” Pedigo said, whose junior varsity program had a dip in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Yeah, 2020 hurt us. I think we only played three [junior varsity] games that year. But we’ve played at minimum seven games every year, other than 2020 and right now we have a 10-game schedule for our JV,” said Pedigo. “We’re trying to think outside the box and trying to give our kids as many opportunities to play as we can with the end results helping us on Friday night.”
As for the Princeton varsity, a new wrinkle for the Tigers in 2022 will be a return to membership in the Coalfield Conference, which Princeton Senior left in 2004 to join the Mountain State Athletic Conference — an affiliation. The school’s membership in the MSAC ended in 2015.
During the past decade, the Coalfield Conference existed as an almost purely symbolic entity. A year-end awards banquet recognized individual and team achievements within the membership — including honorary All-Conference squads — but there were no mutual scheduling requirements and no mechanism for declaring on-the-field conference champions.
Up until recently conference membership was limited to Class A schools — including Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail and Summers County — and Class AA schools — including Independence, Liberty-Raleigh, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East.
Officials spearheading the resurgence of the Coalfield — including Greg Fernett and Marty Jones — have ambitions of raising the Coalfield to conventional conference status, replete with intra-conference scheduling and conference championships, within the next two to three years.
The addition of Princeton, along with Oak Hill and former members Princeton, Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East, has now laid the foundation for a Class AAA tier within that conference structure. One thing all four share in common is difficulty finding Class AAA programs willing to schedule regular season games this far south. Princeton, of course, is the southernmost Class AAA school in West Virginia.
“We are officially back in. I think it’s a huge positive. One thing is, we’re already playing those guys,” said Pedigo. “The hopes of being able to bring some prospective other teams in the future — that’s what I like. It’s hard to get AAA opponents without having to travel all the way across the state.
“One thing I talked to Mr. Fernett about ... they would love to have a southern and a northern part of the Coalfield Conference for AAA. That would require at least two more teams to be able to do that. Eight teams in AAA — I think that would be ideal for us.”
There have been hints that at least two more Class AAA schools are on the verge of joining the Coalfield Conference this season. Pedigo has high hopes that conference organizers will achieve their vision in a relatively short time frame.
“I think we’re going in the right direction. It would be nice to see a few more triple-A’s that might be able to trickle in just for scheduling purposes on my end,” Pedigo said.
At present, Princeton has a nine-game regular season schedule lined up for this fall, beginning with Lincoln County at home (Aug. 26), at Bluefield (Sept. 2), at Oak Hill (Sept. 9), at Lord Botetourt (Sept. 23), at Hurricane (Oct. 7), Woodrow Wilson at home (Oct. 14), at Bridgeport (Oct. 21), Greenbrier East at home (Oct. 28) and Parkersburg South at home (Nov. 4).
“We have a tough schedule and [ten games] have just not worked out. I actually just got a message today about a school possibly being open. If we can find a 10th game, that’s fine. But I’m not just going to throw anybody on there,” he said.{p class=”p1”}As usual, the Tigers will be playing with an eye toward earning a berth in the Class AAA playoffs this season. In addition, for the first time in quite a while, the Tigers will also be playing for some conference recognition.{p class=”p1”}”I think this thing is going to have legs. It seems like with Mr. Fernett taking it over, he’s trying to breathe some new life into it ... which is a good thing. Any time you can try to get your kids some more attention and exposure, that’s a good thing,” he said.
