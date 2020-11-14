PRINCETON — Who knew there could be so much high school football playoff drama without so much as an opening kickoff having taken place?
Two days ago the Bluefield High School football team started the day believing Clay County had forfeited its Friday night game with the Beavers only later to find out that the Panthers somehow weren’t disqualified and the game had been moved to Sunday.
Now it turns out that Bluefield’s Class AA first round game with Clay County at 2 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium will be the only playoff game being played today in West Virginia out of 11 that had been scheduled.
One of today’s games cancelled following Saturday’s release of West Virginia’s official COVID-19 map was Class AAA Princeton Senior High School’s 5 p.m. game with Wheeling Park at Wheeling Island Stadium. The No. 7 Patriots were forced to forfeit because Ohio County turned up in the Orange.
The No. 10 Tigers (6-2) will automatically advance to face No. 2 South Charleston (5-0) in next week’s second round at South Charleston High School. The Black Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals after Ripley was forced to forfeit today’s 3 p.m. game.
“This is a game that will happen unless something dramatic happens and a county goes into Red. I won’t say its 100 percent guaranteed ... but I’ve already talked to Coach [Donnie] Mays and I’m planning on playing them at 7:30 p.m. next Friday,” said Princeton third-year head football coach Chris Pedigo, whose long day at Hunnicutt Stadium had just gotten longer.
“We’re not going to fool around with the Saturday math. They’re in the Gold. We’re in the Yellow. We’re going to go ahead and play on Friday,” he said.
Pedigo and his players were relieved to have clarity regarding the status of today’s football game, but were disappointed that the Tigers advance without beating the Patriots on the field. All the pregame preparations were for nought.
Pedigo is certain he’s not the only coach in West Virginia who feels that way.
“We’re disappointed and I’m sure its the same feeling across the state. We want to play and improve ourselves to be able to go to the next round. Obviously we’re all working under crazy conditions this year,” Pedigo said.
“I hate it for Wheeling Park. They’re in the same boat as everyone. We can only control what we can control and it’s a shame [what is happening to] good football teams that are not getting to play. Us and Wheeling Park were two good football teams and it was going to be a good football game. This is not the way Princeton wants to go to the second round of the playoffs,” Pedigo said.
The state color-coded map was posted online after 6 p.m. on Saturday, an hour later than it had been previously scheduled for release.
“We just had a team meeting. We had practice late [Saturday afternoon]. We had a little dinner and had a little talk. Our guys were here kind of waiting for that 5 o’clock map and after it didn’t come, I dismissed the guys at 5:30,” said Pedigo, who 30 minutes later found himself hustling to dismantle all the arrangements he’d put in place for the trip to Wheeling.
“We had everything packed up and ready to go. We had everything that we needed to go on the charter bus [Sunday morning]. Now here we are not playing and it’s just unfortunate. My kids want to play. I’ll be on the phone for the next hour cancelling things,” he said.
“We had breakfast in the morning, lunch tomorrow for the kids. I’ve had to cancel the charter bus already. I’ve had to call my parents and my parents are still messaging me even as we talk. There’s going to be ticket questions and just a ton of things that you have to take care of. These are crazy times and we’re just trying to handle it the best we can,” Pedigo said.
While it may have felt anticlimactic to advance to the next round under such circumstances, the Tigers still have challenging football lying in front of them. For Pedigo and his staff, preparation for the next stage began almost immediately Saturday night.
“It’s frustrating but now we’ve got to say, ‘O.K.’ and regroup ... and start focusing attention on South Charleston,” Pedigo said.
“I’m trading films with South Charleston as we speak and we’re going to stay here tonight and start working on that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.