JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.  — The Princeton WhistlePigs flirted with a shutout victory over the Johnson City Doughboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday night, but ultimately settled for merely the 8-1 victory.

Johnson City finally broke the drought with a run in the eighth inning but Princeton’s Nathan Holt scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth to cancel that gain.

WhistlePigs closer Eli Wright took the hill in the bottom of the ninth frame, retiring the side to close the door on Johnson City for good.

Dylan Rogers went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the WhistlePigs. Braeden Hinton had a hit and two RBIs. Trevor Bailey went 2-for-4, Tre Morris tripled and Brady Day doubled.

Princeton pitchers Kenny Dollenger and John Micolaicyk combined for seven shutout innings. Dollenger struck out three and walked one. Micolaicyk gave up Princeton’s lone run in the eighth frame.  He struck out five and walked none. 

Bluefield 6, Kingsport 4

BLUEFIELD — Kendal Ewell had four hits and four RBIs and the Bluefield Ridge Runners defeated the visiting Kingsport Rod Warriors 6-4 in Appalachian League action at Bowen Field on Saturday night.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Monday, July 19

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF

Tuesday, July 20

Bluefield 4, Elizabethton 3

Princeton 11, Danville 7

Wednesday, July 21

Bluefield 6, Ellizabethton 4

Danville 5, Princeton 2

Thursday, July 22

Bluefield 7, Danville 0

Bluefield  3, Danville 1

Greeneville 6, Princeton 4

Friday, July 23

Danville11, Bluefield 10

Greeneville 11, Princeton 5

Saturday, July 24

Bluefield 6, Road Warriors 4

Princeton 8, Johnson City 1

Sunday, July 25

Road Warriors at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.

