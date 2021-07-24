JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Princeton WhistlePigs flirted with a shutout victory over the Johnson City Doughboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday night, but ultimately settled for merely the 8-1 victory.
Johnson City finally broke the drought with a run in the eighth inning but Princeton’s Nathan Holt scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth to cancel that gain.
WhistlePigs closer Eli Wright took the hill in the bottom of the ninth frame, retiring the side to close the door on Johnson City for good.
Dylan Rogers went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the WhistlePigs. Braeden Hinton had a hit and two RBIs. Trevor Bailey went 2-for-4, Tre Morris tripled and Brady Day doubled.
Princeton pitchers Kenny Dollenger and John Micolaicyk combined for seven shutout innings. Dollenger struck out three and walked one. Micolaicyk gave up Princeton’s lone run in the eighth frame. He struck out five and walked none.
Bluefield 6, Kingsport 4
BLUEFIELD — Kendal Ewell had four hits and four RBIs and the Bluefield Ridge Runners defeated the visiting Kingsport Rod Warriors 6-4 in Appalachian League action at Bowen Field on Saturday night.
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Monday, July 19
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Tuesday, July 20
Bluefield 4, Elizabethton 3
Princeton 11, Danville 7
Wednesday, July 21
Bluefield 6, Ellizabethton 4
Danville 5, Princeton 2
Thursday, July 22
Bluefield 7, Danville 0
Bluefield 3, Danville 1
Greeneville 6, Princeton 4
Friday, July 23
Danville11, Bluefield 10
Greeneville 11, Princeton 5
Saturday, July 24
Bluefield 6, Road Warriors 4
Princeton 8, Johnson City 1
Sunday, July 25
Road Warriors at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.
