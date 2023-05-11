BECKLEY — Princeton pitcher Brody Combs kept Woodrow Wilson's lineup more or less under control for a complete game victory in Wednesday night's Class AAA sectional game at Linda K. Epling Field. The Tigers prevailed 10-3.
Combs allowed three runs — only one of which was earned — off of five hits. He struck out six and walked three. He helped his own cause at the plate with a hit and an RBI.
Collectively, the Tigers banged out 10 hits en route to the victory. They jumped on Woodrow Wilson starter Connor Mollohan for eight runs, letting all the air out of the home team's chances with six in the second inning alone. Mollohan struck out three and walked eight.
Luke Monaghan went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers at the plate. Grant Cochran had a hit and three RBIs with two runs scored. Noah Dunford had a hit and scored two runs while Zach Jenkins also scored two runs.
Princeton will travel to Greenbrier East for a championship showdown with the top-seeded Spartans. If Princeton should win on Friday, a second game will be played at Fairlea on Saturday to settle the championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.