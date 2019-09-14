CHARLESTON — The winning streak has reached four games for the Princeton High boys soccer team with a 2-1 win over Capital Saturday afternoon.
It was the fifth-straight game without a loss for the Tigers who got the same goalscorers as the win Tuesday night over Greenbrier East. Peyton Brown and Logan Metz each chipped in a goal.
Cody Hall provided an assist for the second straight game and Jeffrey Gordon had the second assist.
Princeton goalkeeper Ashton Burgess made double-digit save against the Capital attack.
It will be back to Charleston Thursday for Princeton when they play Cross Lanes Christian at 5:30 p.m.
Late High School Co-Ed Soccer
MCA 5, Independence 1: Mercer Christian Academy rolled to a 5-1 co-ed soccer victory over Indepence at Paul Cline Stadium on Friday night.
Jamison Mullins scored first for MCA (3-2-1) off an Isaiah Patton assist. Eric Boothe added the Cavaliers’ second goal off an assist by MJ Patton.
Zach Coleman scored Mercer Christian’s third goal off an Eric Boothe assist. Devin Shrewsbury added a goal off a Mullins assist and Mullins capped scoring off a feed by M.J. Patton.
Independence scored its lone goal late in the second half.
