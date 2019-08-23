The Princeton High boys soccer team opened their regular season with a 3-1 loss to Washington High Friday night.
Ben Broyles scored the lone goal for the Tigers off an assist from Cody Hall. Princeton had seven shots on goal compared to 11 from Washington.
Princeton returns to the field today with a game against Hedgesville.
Appalachian Champions League
The East River Soccer Club will be hosting the newly formed Appalachian Champions League Sunday at the East River Soccer Complex.
The league consists of five teams and will be joined by a number of other teams to play 15 games that begin at 10 a.m. with the final one kicking off at 5:15 p.m.
Games will be played on fields two, three, four and six. Admission is $2 per car.
