CHARLESTON — The tough schedule continued for Princeton boys soccer Saturday afternoon in a 2-1 loss to undefeated George Washington.
It was the first game this season that George Washington (13-0) had not scored three goals in with the Patriots managing just one in each half.
The Tigers (6-7-1) tallied their lone goal in the second half with Peyton Brown finishing off a pass from Isaac Muncy. That was the seventh goal the Patriots had allowed all season long.
Princeton heads to Greenbrier East next Tuesday, who it beat 2-1 earlier in the season at home.
