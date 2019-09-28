Tigers...

Princeton High School Tigers

 Contributed image

CHARLESTON — The tough schedule continued for Princeton boys soccer Saturday afternoon in a 2-1 loss to undefeated George Washington.

It was the first game this season that George Washington (13-0)  had not scored three goals in with the Patriots managing just one in each half. 

The Tigers (6-7-1) tallied their lone goal in the second half with Peyton Brown finishing off a pass from Isaac Muncy. That was the seventh goal the Patriots had allowed all season long. 

Princeton heads to Greenbrier East next Tuesday, who it beat 2-1 earlier in the season at home. 

Tags

Recommended for you