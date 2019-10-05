Tigers...

Princeton High Tigers

HUNTINGTON — After a win in their previous game to stop a three-game slide, Princeton boys soccer drew with Huntington High 1-1 Saturday afternoon. 

The Tigers (7-8-2) got their lone goal from Peyton Brown with the assist from Donavin Hylton.

Goalkeeper Cody Hall made eight saves against a strong Highlanders attack. 

Princeton has over a week off before it host Ripley Oct.15 in the final regular season game before sectionals begin the following week.

